Carmelo Anthony Delivers A Heartfelt Speech About His Son, Kiyan, Attending Syracuse University

Kiyan Anthony, son of La La and Carmelo Anthony, has decided to keep the legacy going by attending Syracuse’s basketball program next fall. The 17-year-old will follow in his father’s footsteps–he led Syracuse to the basketball program’s only NCAA championship as a freshman in 2003.

The family announced the good news with his parents on the retired NBA player’s podcast “7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony & Kid Mero.”

“As a father, this is a special moment–I might shed a tear,” the 10-time NBA All-Star began.

“This is a special moment because it was so hard, not to say much. It’s not easy to following in my blueprint,” the proud father said before he began tearing up.

“It’s not easy following the blueprint when everyone else is going against the blueprint because they want you to be your own man. You’ve got a chance to put the school and the community and New York back to where it’s supposed to be,” he continued. Carmelo, 40, gave back to his community by establishing the Carmelo K. Anthony Basketball Center, a practice facility for men’s and women’s hoops teams.

“You the only one [that] can do it, you did it the right way, you went through the struggle, you went through every level of development as a player, as a young man,” he concluded.

After sharing his heartfelt speech, Kiyan announced he would attend Syracuse University in New York. The 6-foot-5 guard’s reasons for choosing Syracuse out of the others include growth potential and distance.

“Just looking at Syracuse and seeing, like, what could be done over there if I was to go over there,” Kiyan explained. “They already have top people coming in, who I’m close with. Young coaching staff that I can connect to. Close to home, a 45-minute flight. They would have me catching 6-hour flights to California. Just all of that, and then the ACC, they play Duke, Carolina. They play all the good schools. All of that plays a part as to why I chose Syracuse.”

Additionally Kiyan’s parents decided to throw him a special party to celebrate his decision on attending the university.

There, he honored both of his parents and acknowledged their consistent support of him and his dreams over years.

Congratulations to Kiyan! We can’t wait to see him carve out his path as a ball player!