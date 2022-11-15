Home · Lifestyle

Lala And Carmelo Anthony’s Son Kiyan Receives Basketball Scholarship From Syracuse University

“Beyond blessed to receive an offer from Syracuse University! #GOORANGE," Anthony wrote on Instagram.
Kiyan Anthony Receives Basketball Scholarship
On Sunday, Kiyan Anthony, the son of NBA champion Carmelo and actress Lala Anthony, received a basketball scholarship from Syracuse University at just 15 years old – showing how the teen is poised to be a basketball sensation. Currently, Anthony attends Christ the King High School in New York, where he leads the team as a 6-foot-5 shooting guard, set to graduate in 2025. 

If he accepts the offer, he’ll follow in his father’s footsteps, as it’s the same school his dad led to the national championship during the 2002-2003 season. 

A proud mother, Anthony took to her Instagram page to celebrate the news.

Anthony wrote, “Proudest mom on the planet! Your hard work and dedication is paying off. You are my son, my best friend, & my hero @kiyananthony…to get a scholarship offer at 15 yrs old from the school your dad won a championship with is mind-blowing…keep GOD first, and everything else will follow… thank you @syracuseu 🏀I LOVE YOU & I WILL ALWAYS BE YOUR #1 FAN!!”

Kiyan Anthony Receives Basketball Scholarship
Kiyan Anthony Receives Basketball Scholarship
Kiyan Anthony Receives Basketball Scholarship
Kiyan Anthony Receives Basketball Scholarship
Kiyan Anthony Receives Basketball Scholarship
