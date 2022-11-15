Lala And Carmelo Anthony’s Son Kiyan Receives Basketball Scholarship From Syracuse University

On Sunday, Kiyan Anthony, the son of NBA champion Carmelo and actress Lala Anthony, received a basketball scholarship from Syracuse University at just 15 years old – showing how the teen is poised to be a basketball sensation. Currently, Anthony attends Christ the King High School in New York, where he leads the team as a 6-foot-5 shooting guard, set to graduate in 2025.

Beyond blessed to receive an offer from Syracuse University! #GOORANGE🍊🍊 pic.twitter.com/uBMq5Kwdv7 — Kiyan Anthony (@kiyananthony) November 13, 2022

If he accepts the offer, he’ll follow in his father’s footsteps, as it’s the same school his dad led to the national championship during the 2002-2003 season.

A proud mother, Anthony took to her Instagram page to celebrate the news.

Anthony wrote, “Proudest mom on the planet! Your hard work and dedication is paying off. You are my son, my best friend, & my hero @kiyananthony…to get a scholarship offer at 15 yrs old from the school your dad won a championship with is mind-blowing…keep GOD first, and everything else will follow… thank you @syracuseu 🏀I LOVE YOU & I WILL ALWAYS BE YOUR #1 FAN!!”

See Kiyan throughout the years: