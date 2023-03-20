Gary Miller/FilmMagic

What a weekend it was for Houston legend Bun B. In addition to turning 50, the UGK MC marked 20 years of marriage with his wife Angela “Queenie” Walls by renewing their vows.

The couple said “I do” again with help from Pastor Keion Robinson, who officiated the ceremony at the Contemporary Arts Museum of Houston (his wife Shaunie was also there to support and snapped photos with the couple afterward). After exchanging rings and kisses in front of a very small group of guests (and being played off to the sounds of a beautiful orchestra), they went from downstairs to upstairs, walking into a huge bash that she surprised him with to celebrate his 50th birthday. Many of the rapper’s friends and loved ones were in the house. It was the perfect place and time to also promote the rapper’s burger business, Trill Burgers, which were being heated up on the grill. He also took the stage to perform his biggest UGK hits for the packed house, giving thanks.

“I want to thank everybody for coming out tonight for my vow renewal, for my birthday party,” he said. “Everybody in here is somebody I got love for and I know got love for me. God bless y’all.”

Bun B, born Bernard Freeman, has been married to Walls since 2003. He is the father to her two children from a previous relationship (and is now a grandfather) and has been with her since the late ’90s. The two have been through plenty, including scary moments like dealing with a home intruder a few years ago, but they’re still standing and stronger than ever. Ahead of this weekend’s celebrations, he took to Instagram to show her love.

“Happy 20th anniversary to my favorite cowgirl ever!” he wrote on Instagram. “Only getting better with time! Trillionaires baby! Love you Queenie!”

Back in 2010, he did an interview talking about marriage with Walls and how she wasn’t interested in being in the limelight. While he occasionally tries to persuade her to step into it with him, he respects her decision to be more private.

“I met my wife when I wasn’t necessarily making a lot of money, and my wife is not a big fan of fame. I didn’t marry someone who craves the spotlight. Almost every time my wife comes somewhere it’s an argument, because she wants to stay home and I just want her to see some of these nicer things I get to experience. We take first-class flights, stay in five-star hotels, stay in big suites and walk red carpets, see famous people and take all of these pictures… and my wife’s not really about all of that kind of stuff,” he shared.

“She’s earned the right to do these things, and I constantly have to tell her, ‘I know you don’t want to come but you should. You’ve earned the right,'” he added. “I can’t blame her for not wanting to participate. This industry is not real, and my wife is a very real individual. She keeps me steeped in reality.”

He had this advice to share when offering insight for those thinking of jumping the broom.

“Be sure that this is something you want to do! A big misconception people have is that when you get married things get easier. When you get married you still have problems and go through things, but at least now you have somebody to go through these things with,” he said. “You’re not alone. It’s not hard to find someone to celebrate the highs with, but it’s very rare that you find someone to be there with through all of the lows as well.”

Whatever the couple does to keep their peace and joy has clearly been working because they’ve made it 20 years (and were together four years before getting engaged). Congratulations to the Freemans on their vow renewal and here’s to another 20!

