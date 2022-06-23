9 Rappers Who’ve Been Married For More Than 20 Years

Paras Griffin/BET/Getty Images for BET

Anyone who has ever been married can testify to the fact that it is not easy to stay that way. According to the U.S. Census, marriages that end in divorce tend to last, on average, for eight years. So the ability to maintain a marriage for more than 10 years is a significant feat that should be celebrated. Rapper E-40 and wife Tracy Stevens have managed to stay married for more than 30 years, all while navigating all the things that come along with him being in a complicated music industry. Clap for ’em!

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 29: (L-R) Tracy Stevens and E-40 attend Day 2 of the 35th Annual Nightclub & Bar Show and World Tea Expo at the Las Vegas Convention Center on June 29, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for Nightclub & Bar Media Group)

The star took to social media this week to celebrate their 31st anniversary, calling Tracy his “soulmate.” The two first met in junior high school, with him noting in the past that he had a crush on her back in the 8th grade. They’ve since gone on to start a family and keep the flame that is their love going strong.

You love to see it. But E-40 isn’t alone. Other rappers have managed to stay married to high school sweethearts and longtime loves for more than 20 years, even if you don’t always (or in some cases, ever really) see their wives hitting the red carpet or out in public with them. Check out a few other iconic MCs who also happen to be happy husbands of more than two decades.