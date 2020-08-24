A famous quote by Malcolm X still resonates more than a half a century later — “the most neglected person in America is the Black woman.” And celebrity or not, Megan Thee Stallion is no different.

However, Houston’s very own Bun B isn’t afraid to speak his mind in support of his fellow Houston artist. Following internet backlash for naming Tory Lanez as her shooter last week, Bun B had a few words for the Toronto singer-rapper and anyone else who wishes harm on the “WAP” rapper.

“F*ck Tory Lanez and I don’t care if this go viral,” Bun B said. “I’m from Houston and if somebody would have done something to Megan in this city, we would’ve rode.”

According to Meg, Lanez shot her from the backseat of a car in which he was riding after she left the vehicle following an argument. The rapper said she was shot in both feet and was hospitalized to treat gunshot wounds.

Bun also addressed the public’s response to Megan speaking out (with some calling her a snitch) and the overall lack of protection for Black women. He urged men to reevaluate their own behavior while addressing the very large elephant in the room — would the reaction be like this if Megan was a white victim?

“Nobody is talking about it because it’s a Black woman,” he said. “And y’all can say what y’all want. That’s just what it is.” He added that the police and public responde would’ve been different if, for example, this had involved “Cameron Diaz or somebody.”

“She ain’t got her momma no more. Her momma is gone,” Bun continued, noting that Megan’s mother, Holly Thomas, who was also her manager, passed away last year after being diagnosed with a brain tumor. “Her daddy is gone. Her grandmother is gone. All the people that loved her and cared about her unconditionally that looked out for her and would have protected her ain’t there.”

“So, as an OG in Houston, I’m standing up. Tory Lanez is some ho ass shit. Period. Yeah, I know Tory. I know his manager. I know all of ’em, man. F*ck all that though. F*ck all that.”

Bun B’s open support of Megan follows other Black male celebrities, such as Michael B. Jordan, who also used their platforms to speak up. Jordan took to Twitter last week to write, “Meg I admire your courage and applaud you for speaking up. We must Support Black Women, Protect Black Women, and Believe Black Women.”

Meg I admire your courage and applaud you for speaking up. We must Support Black Women, Protect Black Women, and Believe Black Women. @theestallion — Michael B. Jordan (@michaelb4jordan) August 22, 2020

Atlanta rapper T.I. also called out Lanez on Instagram Live last weekend, saying in part: “How in the f*ck you shoot a girl— in a bikini? That’s unacceptable.”

“Tory you need to say something, bruh,” Tip added. “Come on. You need to say something, bruh. You going to have to speak to this…At least call somebody on the phone and say something. You got to say something, bruh. This shit looking bad.”

So far, Lanez hasn’t spoken out and his reps haven’t responded to requests for comment.

Still, last Wednesday the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office, according to the Los Angeles Times, said it was considering charging Lanez with a felony assault with a firearm charge in connection to the July incident.