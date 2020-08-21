After weeks of speculation, Megan Thee Stallion confirmed that Tory Lanez shot her.

The “WAP” rapper took to Instagram Live Thursday to explain why she refused to tell the police the circumstances surrounding the night of her injury, following a party in California’s Hollywood Hills.

“Yes…Tory shot me,” she said, speaking directly into the camera.

Megan added that she regrets sparing him after he shot her in the feet on July 12, especially since said Lanez’s people “are going to these blogs lying.”

Initially, Meg told the police (and later the hospital staff) that she cut her feet on glass. Days later, Megan revealed to her fans that she was a victim of gun violence and had to undergo surgery “to remove the bullets.” An LAPD press release added that the injury was to her foot.

Meg Thee Stallion confirms Tory Lanez shot her pic.twitter.com/6480pT0Cef — BallerAlert (@balleralert) August 21, 2020

On Thursday, Megan clarified that she had exited the SUV she was in with Lanez and was walking away when he shot her.

Initially, Meg didn’t tell the officers on the scene what had happened because they were “aggressive” and she worried about making the situation worse, given the tense relationship between Black people and the police. “Even though he shot me I tried to spare him,” she said.

“You think I’m about to tell the police that we n–gas, us Black people got a gun in the car? You want me to tell the laws we got a gun in the car, so they can shoot all of us up? N–ga, I’m scared,” she admitted before pausing to let followers grasp the gravity of the situation that night. “There’s a helicopter over us and some mo’ shit.”

“Why the f-ck would I tell the laws that this n–ga shot me? So I can get shot, you can get shot, he can get shot, she can get shot? I didn’t tell the police what happened immediately right then because I didn’t want to die,” Meg added.

The morning after the incident Lanez was arrested for carrying a concealed firearm. A source close to Lanez, whose birth name is Daystar Peterson, later told TMZ that the Toronto singer-rapper shot Megan accidentally, but later Meg took to Instagram to say she was intentionally shot.

Toward the end of the video, Megan dared Lanez to explain what happened.

“Tell ’em why you shot me. No reason. Stop f-ckin’ lying on me. Stop acting like Black women is the problem. Stop acting like Black women is aggressive when all they be doing is speaking the motherf-cking facts,” she added.

So far, Lanez hasn’t spoken out and his reps haven’t responded to requests for comment.

Still, on Wednesday the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office, according to the Los Angeles Times, said it was considering charging Lanez with a felony assault with. a firearm charge in connection to the July incident.