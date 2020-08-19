Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion is sick of the internet making up rumors about being shot while out with Canadian rapper Tory Lanez.

In a now-deleted post on Instagram, the Houston hottie on Wednesday shared two photos — one super graphic photo of a gunshot wound that displayed stitches and another of hospital personnel tending to her wound.

In a lengthy caption, Meg began by saying, “What I have learned [about the] majority of the people on social media is y’all like to hear bad news before good news, a lie spreads quicker than the truth, and y’all really be believing the shit YALL make up.”

Seemingly addressing critics who questioned why she would get shot in her foot, Meg replied: “I got hit at the back of my feet because when I got shot I was WALKING AWAY FACING THE BACK. Why would I lie [about] getting shot? Why are y’all so upset that I don’t wanna be in the bed sad? Why y’all upset that I can walk?”

Meg revealed that her stitches were removed “2 weeks ago,” which is why she decided to “celebrate” her hit single with Cardi B, “Wap,” reaching No. 1 on the Billboard charts.

“I usually don’t address internet bullshit, but y’all people are so sick! God was really watching over me and I’m healing so well! Sorry I’m not as sad and miserable as a lot of y’all lol but ima keep being Megan Thee Mf STALLION,” she concluded.

Hours before the shooting took place, Meg and Lanez were enjoying themselves at a pool party in California’s Hollywood Hills. Kylie Jenner was also spotted at the festivities, according to footage posted to Instagram Live.

Days later, Megan revealed to her fans that she was a victim of gun violence and had to undergo surgery “to remove the bullets.” An LAPD press release added that the injury was to her foot.

According to Page Six, Lanez, whose birth name is Daystar Peterson, and Megan were involved in an incident that resulted in him shooting her as she fled an SUV. An unnamed source said, “Tory fired the shots from within the vehicle while Megan was outside trying to leave.” A TMZ source claimed that Lanez’s shooting was accidental, but later Meg took to Instagram to say she was intentionally shot.