LeBron And Savannah James Open Up About Their Son's Cardiac Arrest For The First Time

Getty

Bronny James, 20, had fans worried when he suffered from a cardiac arrest while working out at USC in July 2023. Luckily, the basketball player has recovered and is now pursuing his dreams as an NBA player alongside his father, LeBron James. In a new docuseries on Netflix called Starting 5, Savannah James opened up about the health scare and her son’s recovery.

“It was just about us supporting each other and just being super grateful for the outcome,” Savannah says in a clip shared to social media.

The mother of three thanked God and all the people involved in helping with Bronny’s recovery process.

“Shoutout to the man above,” James said in the docuseries. “To the whole coaching staff, training staff, members of that program.”

Erin, a medical professional to the NBA player’s mother, Gloria James performed CPR on the 20-year-old when he collapsed during training. In the video from the docuseries, Lebron introduces her and explains the role she played in saving his eldest son’s life.

“They are the reason Bronny is alive now and smiling and thriving and doing what any 19-year old should be doing and that’s living out their dream,” LeBron said.

“It’s crazy with kids, like when they love something and want something that’s all that matters to them,” LeBron continued. “As a parent, you’re like, you know, ‘You had a cardiac arrest.’ And like in his mind he’s like ‘Can I or can I not play ball again? And if the answer is yes, ‘when can I play ball again?’ I love that.”

Post cardiac arrest, Bronny entered the 2024 NBA Draft and was selected in the second round by the Lakers. The rookie NBA player getting drafted by the Lakers made history seeing as they’re the first father-son duo to play on the same team.

We’re glad to see the young man doing better and living out his dreams alongside his father!