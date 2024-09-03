Bronny James Attends Dondré Whitfield's Daughter's 20th Birthday Dinner

Dondré Whitfield, Instagram

We reported a potential bae watch in early August when Bronny James and Parker Whitfield were spotted hanging together during the 2024 Olympics. The two may be more than friends, considering James was all smiles at Whitfield’s 20th birthday outing.

Parker’s dad, Dondré Whitfield, shared pictures of the intimate family gathering on Instagram.

“Wow!!!!! My baby turned 20 years old today. I’m still in disbelief and shock. This is my baby!!!!!” the proud dad wrote in a caption accompanying the series of images.

He continued, “Parker you have become an intelligent, kind hearted and thoughtful young woman!!!! I’m proud of who you are and who you continue to become!!!!! Daddy loves you so much!!! You have become everything that your mom and I intentioned you to be! ❤️👑❤️👑”

In addition to Dondré, his wife and Parker’s mom, actress Salli Richardson-Whitfield, as well as their son Dre Terrell, were at the birthday festivities.

In one of the images shared, Bronny and Parker sat next to one another while Dondré’s hand was placed over the Laker player’s shoulder.

Salli also shared a warm birthday message about her daughter on Instagram to mark her 20th year.

“Happy 20th birthday to my first born. @parker.whitfield to say that I’m proud of you doesn’t explain how much I respect the person that you are growing up to be. I could not ask for a better daughter. I love you dearly,” she wrote.

As mentioned, Bronny and Parker were seen at the 2024 Olympic games having a merry time. They attended both the USA vs. Brazil game on August 6 and the Team USA vs. Serbia match on August 8. They were also spotted holding hands during the event.

In terms of how the couple met, Parker and Bronny both attended Sierra Canyon High School. However, Parker began attending Spelman in the fall of 2023, and Bronny joined the Lakers, playing alongside his dad, Lebron James.