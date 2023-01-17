Another Celebrity Kid Is Headed To Spelman College

Actor Dondre Whitfield and Salli Richardson Whitfield have a child leaving the nest this fall. Their 17-year-old daughter, Parker Whitfield, will be headed to Spelman College.

Her father, Dondre, excitedly shared the news on his social media feed in a caption accompanied by a photo of the family rocking Spelman gear.

“One day, Parker asked me ‘Dad what do you think I should do about my schools?’, I told her that all of her choices would offer her a great EDUCATION! I then told her to choose a great EXPERIENCE!!!” Whitfield began the caption.

He continued, “We are so excited that Parker has chosen @spelman_college as her ‘great experience’! It will undoubtedly offer her a top tier education, sisterhood, and citizenship.”

Spelman College is a historically Black college with several accolades including a 76 percent graduation rate and being recognized among the top 100 national liberal arts colleges by the 2022 U.S. News & World Report “Best Colleges” rankings for the 16th consecutive year. The college is also a leader when it comes to producing Black female medical students and doctoral candidates in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

“Congratulations Parker,” he concluded the message. “Your path to becoming a greater woman starts in the fall…” The teen joins other star kids as underclassmen at the HBCU, including Zahara Jolie-Pitt and Krista Nicole Campbell, the daughters of Angelina Jolie and gospel singer Erica Campbell, both currently freshmen.

Salli and Dondre met during a showbiz project in 1997 and have been married since 2002. Dondre and Salli share two children together, Parker being the oldest. They’re also parents to son Dre, 13.