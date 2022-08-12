Angelina Jolie And Erica & Warryn Campbell Dropped Their Daughters Off For Move-In Day At Spelman College

And so it begins!

The class of 2026 is heading off to begin their freshman year at the country’s colleges and universities. Two of those newly minted collegians include Zahara Jolie-Pitt and Krista Campbell, the daughters of actress Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, and of music stars Warryn and Erica Campbell.

For the Campbells, they documented Krista’s emotional move-in day, which included the standard moments — the setup of her new digs and some tears from her younger siblings Warryn Jr. and Zaya. The family drove all the way from California to Georgia to get her settled in, and Krista’s famous mom opened up about all the feelings she was having watching her firstborn step into this next chapter.

“I’m so proud and nervous,” she wrote on Instagram. “God I’m gonna miss my girl, my singer my firstborn the BG (big girl).”

“It’s been an amazing 2 weeks driving cross country and getting her settled in college! There is SO MUCH LOVE at @spelman_college,” she added. She wrapped up her statements by saying, “I know she’ll be fine and she’ll do well!” and “Go Be Great!”

As for Zahara, she arrived in Atlanta with not only mom Angelina but also her sisters Shiloh and Vivienne. They were present for the parting ceremony, which Spelman describes as “an occasion of thanks, reflection and encouragement for our new students and their families. The moment officially marks the beginning of each Spelmanite’s journey of self-discovery and independence.” Jolie’s presence has grabbed a lot of attention, with people trying to take pictures with the star and even Zahara (let’s hope that will cease for the 17-year-old on campus once her mom heads back to Hollywood).

Jolie was also captured on camera briefly sharing her feelings about sending her daughter off to start college when asked.

“I’m going to start crying,” she said. “I have not started crying yet. I heard tomorrow night’s the big night.”

“I’m so excited,” she added when asked about being a Spelman mom. “I’m so excited.”

As mentioned, she obliged fans who asked for photos and was a good sport all in the name of ensuring Zahara’s experience was as positive as possible.

It’s an emotional time for students and parents, but also an exciting one as these young ladies prepare for this transformative time in their lives. Congratulations to both and here’s to a successful school year.