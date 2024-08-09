Bronny James Has Been Hanging Out With Salli Richardson-Whitfield’s Daughter In Paris

Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Newly minted NBA player Bronny James has people wondering whether he has a new love interest after being spotted with Parker Whitfield. The two have been spending time together as of late, hanging out courtside at the basketball games during the Olympics in the City of Light. Parker is actress Salli Richardson-Whitfield and actor Dondre Whitfield’s oldest daughter.

Bronny and Parker were front row and center at Team USA’s match against Serbia on August 8, which his father, LeBron James, dominated in. His younger brother Bryce was also pictured next to them, enjoying the game with a young lady.

PARIS, FRANCE – AUGUST 08: Bryce James (L) and Bronny James, the sons of Lebron James #6 of Team United States look on during a Men’s basketball semifinals match between Team United States and Team Serbia on day thirteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 08, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Bronny and Parker were also seen on August 6 watching the USA vs. Brazil game. Based on the pictures, it’s hard to tell whether the two are actually dating or just platonic friends. We also can’t say how they met. But we can say that they had a great time though based on the smiles on their faces.

Whitfield is currently attending Spelman College in Atlanta, and her parents shared their sentiments about the college student leaving the nest during the fall of 2023.

PARIS, FRANCE – AUGUST 06: NBA player, Bronny James and son of Lebron James #6 of Team USA looks on during the game against Team Brazil during the Men’s basketball quarterfinal game between Team United States and Team Brazil on day eleven of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 06, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

“And just like that our baby is off to college. Wasn’t I just changing her diapers last week. Time has gone by way too fast. I know she’s ready but I’m going to miss my baby. @alldondre we did good my love,” Salli wrote in an Instagram caption last year.

The 19-year-old Bronny is likely done with college since he just signed to the Lakers from the University of Southern California upon the completion of his freshman year. It was a history-making move, considering he will now play alongside his father, and that hasn’t been done before in the NBA. While it is an incredible accomplishment, it hasn’t come without criticism from naysayers who call nepotism. However, the young adult can handle it as he’s dealt with public commentary for years now.

Before being drafted, Bronny shared that “It’s tough,” being LeBron’s son.

“A lot of criticism gets thrown my way, but you know, I’ve got to deal with it,’ he added. “[My critics] don’t know what I’ve been through … I just try to make the best of [the] opportunities that’s given to me.”