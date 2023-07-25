LeBron James’ Son, Bronny James Suffers Cardiac Arrest During College Basketball Workout

Michael Hickey/ Getty Images

Bronny James, son of NBA legend LeBron James, collapsed on the court after suffering from a cardiac arrest in the middle of a University of Southern California (USC) basketball workout and was rushed to the hospital.

“Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information,” a spokesperson for the James family told TMZ Sports.

“LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes,” the spokesperson added.

Sources say that someone called 911 at around 9:30am Monday morning from USC Galen Center, which is the site where the basketball team practices and plays. The 18-year-old was unconscious and then transported to the hospital via ambulance. Allegedly, it was at “a Code 3 – meaning the ambulance lights and sirens—which signifies the seriousness of the emergency.”

Bronny was selected as a McDonald’s All-American player during his senior year, where he “averaged 14 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists at Sierra Canyon.” The 4-star recruit recently committed to play for USC. Pundits expect him to head to the NBA. LeBron has also publicly “expressed his desire to play alongside his son in the League.”

Like his famous father, in what might be becoming a family tradition, Bronny “competed in the slam dunk competition at the high school showcase in March.”

The rising freshman is currently “ranked 20th in the 2023 ESPN 100 rankings,” and “is the sixth-rated point guard in the Class of 2023.” Additionally, the 6’3” combo guard is currently projected “as a potential lottery pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.”

This isn’t the first Trojan to suffer cardiac arrest. Last summer, former five-star player Vince Iwuchukwu went into cardiac arrest in the middle of an informal practice with the team. Iwuchukwu was able to play in 14 games during last season, “after being withheld following his health scare and was cleared to play in January.”