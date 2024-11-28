Brittney Griner And Wife Cherelle Share First Photo Of Their Baby Boy

Brittney Griner/Instagram

Brittney Griner and her wife Cherelle are introducing the world to their baby boy.

On Tuesday, Nov. 26, the WNBA star and her wife shared an adorable first photo of their 4-month-old son Bash on CBS Mornings. In the lovely family photo, Griner and Cherelle stand before their son’s crib, posing beside each other, perfect for the holidays. The couple holds their baby son, dressed in skeleton pajamas and wearing a black cap.

“Family shoots have become a team effort around here,” Cherelle told the outlet. “It’s a series of smiles, tears, feeding, and naps. We love every second and can’t wait to take our first Christmas picture as a family.”

Griner also shared photos from their baby’s nursery on Instagram, which Crate & Kids and Strolleria sponsored. The family of three cuddled up with Bash in a big white chair and fed Bash from a bottle as they settled into their new space nursery, smiling and laughing.

Griner confirmed she’d welcomed her first baby with her wife in July. “That’s my man,” Griner said with a proud smile. “They said as soon as you see them, everything you thought mattered just goes out the window. That’s literally what happened.”

“It kind of sucks because I have to leave, but at the same time, he will understand,” she said at the time.

Griner and Cherelle announced they were expecting their first baby together in April.

“Can’t believe we’re less than three months away from meeting our favorite human being,” the couple, who have been married since 2019, captioned a joint Instagram photo.

We can’t wait to see more photos of their baby boy, Bash, and how their family grows.