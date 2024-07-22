Brittney Griner And Wife Welcome Son, Says Call Her 'Pops'

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

WNBA star Brittney Griner just welcomed her first child with wife Cherelle. The basketball star sat down with journalist and She Knows Sports host Terrika Foster-Brasby to discuss this next chapter and shared the good news.

It started when Foster-Brasby congratulated Brittney saying, “You’re about to be a mom!” The two-time Olympic gold medalist corrected her by saying, “Pops! Pops!”

Brittney kept the conversation moving, adding that she was “super excited” about her wife’s pregnancy. The couple revealed they’d be having a baby in April via an Instagram post. During the interview, she shared that her son had arrived. Cherelle gave birth on July 8.

“Well, I mean, I guess I’ll just drop it… he’s here. Seven pounds eight ounces. Yeah, that’s my man!’ she said.

This isn’t the Phoenix Mercury player’s first child. She was briefly married to former WNBA player Glory Johnson in May 2015. However, they split shortly after. Johnson announced she was having twins, and a day later, on June 5, 2015, Brittney sought an annulment. Later, during child support hearings, she alleged that Johnson said she wanted a child with or without a partner. The twins, Ava Simone and Solei Diem, were born at just 24 weeks gestation in the fall of 2015.

This seems to be a much different situation for the star, and she is visibly excited about this new journey. “He is amazing,” Brittney continued in the new interview. “They say as soon as you see them everything that you thought mattered just goes out the window, and that’s literally what happens.”

“It kinda sucks cause I’ve gotta leave, but at the same time, he’ll understand,” she added, as Brittney is currently participating in the WNBA season and will represent Team USA at the Olympics in Paris this month.

The Griners became engaged in 2018 and married in 2019. In 2022, the WNBA star was detained in Russia for 10 months for carrying less than one gram of cannabis oil via vape cartridges in her luggage. After much advocating by Cherelle, who is now a law graduate, and the public, Brittney was released in December 2022. This happened thanks to a prisoner exchange approved by President Joe Biden.

Congratulations to the couple on their bundle of joy!