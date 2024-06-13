Brittney Griner And Wife Cherelle Share Their Stunning Maternity Shoot Photos

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET

Brittney Griner and her wife, Cherelle, are preparing to welcome their first child together. They posted beautiful maternity shoot photos on their social media pages to celebrate baby Griner’s pending arrival. The North Carolina Central University School of Law graduate shared the joyous imagery.

In the shoot, Cherelle wore a fitted white off-the-shoulder gown that showed off her bump, while Brittney wore burgundy pants and a white T-shirt. In another photo with the second look, the mother-to-be wore a beige layered chiffon robe, and the WNBA star was topless in a pair of jeans.

The Griners announced they are expecting in April via an Instagram post of a sonogram and the couple holding hands.

“Can’t believe we’re less than three months away from meeting our favorite human being 🤍 #BabyGrinerComingSoon #July2024,” the post read. The couple are expecting a baby boy, and this will be Cherelle’s first child. Brittney welcomed twins with her ex-wife, former WNBA player Glory Johnson.

Brittney and Cherelle got engaged in 2018 and married in June 2019. Their love story dates back to their college days when they were students at Baylor University in Texas between 2009 and 2013.

“I will never forget the day I met you at Baylor in the sub area!” the WNBA star wrote on Instagram in June 2020. “You tapped me on my shoulder and told me I took your milkshake (still up for debate lol) and I was immediately blown away at your beauty! You had no idea but I knew you were the one for me baby. You stuck by my side at the lowest and at the highest!”

The past couple of years have been challenging for the couple, but the end result is a reminder that joy can come after tough trials. The athlete was arrested in Russia for 10 months on drug charges, and during that time, Cherelle relentlessly advocated for her to be returned home. She was eventually released on Dec. 8, 2022 in a prisoner exchange and has a new lease on life.