Bump Watch: All The Black Celebrity Women Pregnant In 2024

A new year, new babies on the way! From Kali Uchis to Jess Hilarious, check out a growing list of celeb mamas-to-be.
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

Oh, baby! Little ones are on the way.

A number of celebrity women have announced pregnancies slated for 2024. From singers to influencers, comedians, filmmakers and athletes, the stork has been busy! Some are having their very first child while others are having their second and third.

The most recent announcement has come from The Breakfast Club co-host Jess Hilarious, who shared that she’s welcoming her second child later this year, her first with her partner Chris.

“I am three months,” she said. “I’m 13 weeks, y’all.”

She’s not the only gleeful mom-to-be. Scroll down for what will be a growing list of well-known women who are welcoming a bundle of joy in 2024.

