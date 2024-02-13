Bump Watch: All The Black Celebrity Women Pregnant In 2024

Oh, baby! Little ones are on the way.
A number of celebrity women have announced pregnancies slated for 2024. From singers to influencers, comedians, filmmakers and athletes, the stork has been busy! Some are having their very first child while others are having their second and third.
The most recent announcement has come from The Breakfast Club co-host Jess Hilarious, who shared that she’s welcoming her second child later this year, her first with her partner Chris.
“I am three months,” she said. “I’m 13 weeks, y’all.”
She’s not the only gleeful mom-to-be. Scroll down for what will be a growing list of well-known women who are welcoming a bundle of joy in 2024.
The daughter of Lionel Richie and new wife of music executive Elliot Grainge announced in January that she’s having her first child. “I’ve learned more in the past six months than I have in my entire life,” said the 25-year-old mama-to-be to Vogue.
The comedian and radio host broke the news in February that she’s having her second child after her partner, a guy named Chris, called in to her show The Breakfast Club to show love to her and revealed his excitement over their upcoming “bundle of joy.” She confirmed it, saying she’s three months pregnant. The little one on the way will join her oldest son Ashton.
The talented singer announced that she is having her first child with boyfriend, rapper/singer Don Toliver, in January. She shared it in a sweet video that combined both clips of them at doctor’s appointments and sharing sweet moments together, with video of them both as babies back in the day.
The filmmaker and The Gilded Age director revealed that she’s expecting her first child with new husband, actor Omar Dorsey, at their “Celebration of Marriage” that happened on New Year’s Eve. “What better moment to reveal that we are expecting a new member of our family than when surrounded by our beloved friends and family?” she asked ESSENCE.
The wife of MLB star Tim Anderson let people know in a low-key way that she’s expecting their third child together, breaking the news in a reel from an Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Founders’ Day celebration in January.
Back in November, retired Olympic champion Allyson Felix revealed that she would be having her second child in April 2024, saying that she, along with husband Kenneth Ferguson and 5-year-old daughter Camryn, would be “Adding a little more love to our family.” The former track star also revealed that it was a journey to have baby number two. “From the ups and downs of infertility to the terrifying realities of childbirth as a Black woman, this road has been a rollercoaster,” she wrote as a caption to a picture of a great number of syringes surrounding a baby’s onesie. “Grateful for God’s grace and the blessing of IVF that made expanding our family possible.”