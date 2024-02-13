Bump Watch: All The Black Celebrity Women Pregnant In 2024

Natasha Campos/Getty Images for National Geographic

Oh, baby! Little ones are on the way.

A number of celebrity women have announced pregnancies slated for 2024. From singers to influencers, comedians, filmmakers and athletes, the stork has been busy! Some are having their very first child while others are having their second and third.

The most recent announcement has come from The Breakfast Club co-host Jess Hilarious, who shared that she’s welcoming her second child later this year, her first with her partner Chris.

“I am three months,” she said. “I’m 13 weeks, y’all.”

She’s not the only gleeful mom-to-be. Scroll down for what will be a growing list of well-known women who are welcoming a bundle of joy in 2024.

01 01 Sofia Richie The daughter of Lionel Richie and new wife of music executive Elliot Grainge announced in January that she’s having her first child. “I’ve learned more in the past six months than I have in my entire life,” said the 25-year-old mama-to-be to Vogue. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 04: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Sofia Richie attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

02 02 Jess Hilarious The comedian and radio host broke the news in February that she’s having her second child after her partner, a guy named Chris, called in to her show The Breakfast Club to show love to her and revealed his excitement over their upcoming “bundle of joy.” She confirmed it, saying she’s three months pregnant. The little one on the way will join her oldest son Ashton. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 25: Jess Hilarious arrives to the 2023 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

03 03 Kali Uchis The talented singer announced that she is having her first child with boyfriend, rapper/singer Don Toliver, in January. She shared it in a sweet video that combined both clips of them at doctor’s appointments and sharing sweet moments together, with video of them both as babies back in the day. LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 17: Kali Uchis is seen at “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on January 17, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

04 04 Crystle Roberson The filmmaker and The Gilded Age director revealed that she’s expecting her first child with new husband, actor Omar Dorsey, at their “Celebration of Marriage” that happened on New Year’s Eve. “What better moment to reveal that we are expecting a new member of our family than when surrounded by our beloved friends and family?” she asked ESSENCE. Crystle Roberson Dorsey at the Los Angeles premiere of “Genius: MLK/X” held at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater on January 29, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Variety via Getty Images)

05 05 Bria Anderson The wife of MLB star Tim Anderson let people know in a low-key way that she’s expecting their third child together, breaking the news in a reel from an Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Founders’ Day celebration in January. LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 19: Tim Anderson #7 of the Chicago White Sox reacts with wife Bria during the All-Star Red Carpet Show at L.A. Live on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images)