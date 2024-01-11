Bridal Bliss: Inside Director Crystle Roberson And Actor Omar Dorsey’s Star-Studded New Year’s Eve Celebration In LA

Mood Photo & Video

What’s better than one gorgeous celebration of love? Why two of course!

For Gilded Age director Crystle Roberson and Bookie and former Queen Sugar star Omar Dorsey, who initially tied the knot in November 2023 in front of about 80 close family and friends, a second event, a party on the biggest night of partying in the world, New Year’s Eve, was a must.

“This was actually our only reception. The wedding ceremony was followed by a 5-course dinner and was very intimate. We wanted the reception to be a larger party with more of our loved ones so we saved the turn up for New Year’s Eve,” Roberson tells ESSENCE.

They gathered up 175 of their favorite people this time around for a “Celebration of Marriage.” With a light bite station of shellfish, tacos, pizza and more instead of seated dinner, cozy couches instead of traditional seating options, and some incredible DJs on the 1s and 2s, including DJ D-Nice and DJ Jaycee, this was the ultimate fête, from start to finish.

That said, everyone was on their feet throughout the night, and many of the guests were familiar faces; people from your favorite shows and spinning your favorite tunes. There was Patina Miller, Lynn Whitfield, Salli Richardson-Whitfield and Dondre Whitfield, Naturi Naughton and husband Two Lewis, comedian Affion Crockett, actress Erica Ash, actor Mykelti Williamson, Tisha Campbell, Aisha Hinds with husband Silky Valente, Dorian (who was an MC) and Simone Missick, Karla Redding (daughter of Otis Redding), actress Rutina Wesley, DJ Clark Kent, TV director Anthony Hemingway and actor Steven Norfleet.

And there were some big surprises, including a “Yeek” battle (a Southern hip-hop dance moment the couple will explain later) between the bride and her girls and the groom and his guys, and a very special announcement – the newlyweds are expecting their first child together. “Many people thought they were just coming to party into the new year, but it was also a special celebration of life and love,” Roberson says.

After three outfit changes for the bride and cutting the cake, guests counted down 2024 and celebrated the arrival of a new year and a new chapter for the couple by getting down until morning.

“The party was nonstop,” she says. “The music ranged from NWA to the Clark sisters. From DJ Taz to Stevie Wonder. Along with Silky Valente MCing, The DJs kept the energy and mood alive and jumping from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.”

It was the perfect way to usher in a new chapter for the couple, not only as husband and wife but also as soon-to-be parents. “We have both been working very hard for years in our film and television careers. We are looking forward to the simple and beautiful things that come with having and being a family.”

Check out all the gorgeous images from their celebration, learn what a “Yeek” battle really is, and see more of their love in this week’s Bridal Bliss.

01 01 Golden Girl Gold and pearl were the colors for the couple’s wedding ceremony and were heavily incorporated into the celebration of marriage as well; that includes in the attire worn by the bride and groom. Crystle rocked three different looks that night, but this gown certainly stood out. “The gold represents the loyalty of sunrise and successful abundance, which is what we want our marriage to always be,” she says. Mood Photo & Video

02 02 A Dapper Dude Omar certainly embraced the gold and pearl color scheme. As for the purpose of the pearl aspect, it represents “the rare and organic way that our union has formed” according to Crystle. Mood Photo & Video

03 03 The Look of Love Before the party began, the couple shared this sweet moment during their portrait session. Mood Photo & Video

04 04 The Venue This shot offers a look at the gorgeous decor inside the Casa del Mar in LA where the celebration took place. Florals were done by Blue Iris while the whole event was planned by Slomique Hawrylo of Carpe Diem Events. Mood Photo & Video

05 05 A Towering Treat This stunning cake was brought to life (and many mouths) thanks to Sweet Traders. Mood Photo & Video

06 06 We Are Family The couple are seen with their beautiful mothers, Naomi Dorsey and Vivian Roberson Thomas. Mood Photo & Video

07 07 Yeek! So what is a “Yeek” battle? “We are both from Georgia (Omar is from Decatur and Crystle is from Macon), and grew up in the midst of a Southern hip-hop dance culture called Yeek. It’s a call and response dance where the crowd yells “YEEK!” on that particular move,” says Crystle. She and her “Yeek Squad” came ready for battle in matching sparkling outfits, while Omar and his “Yeek Monsters” were ready to rock. “Omar’s eldest daughter, Olivia Dorsey, admitted that she actually shed tears watching us dance because she always heard us talk about ‘Yeek’ so watching it come to life was a full circle moment of our love.” Mood Photo & Video

08 08 Yeek Monsters Some of the “Yeek Monsters” were professional dancers, including Josh Ventura and Steven Norfleet, so everyone showed up and out! Other members of Omar’s crew were some of his best friends from Atlanta.

09 09 Cutthroat Competition The bride and groom went head to head for the memorable moment. Mood Photo & Video

10 10 A Big Surprise Crystle and Omar followed up the “Yeek” battle with some major news. They’re expecting! “What better moment to reveal that we are expecting a new member of our family than when surrounded by our beloved friends and family?” says the bride, who called the event both a celebration of their love and the life they’ve created. Mood Photo & Video

11 11 Patina Miller The Power Book III: Raising Kanan star attended the celebration with her husband David Mars. Mood Photo & Video

12 12 Dorian and Simone Missick Dorian, who acted as MC for much of the event, attended with his wife, former All Rise star Simone. Mood Photo & Video

13 13 Rutina Wesley The former True Blood and Queen Sugar star, who acted with Omar on the latter series, was a guest for the big bash. Mood Photo & Video

14 14 Naturi Naughton The actress and singer color coordinated with her hubby, Two Lewis, for the occasion. Mood Photo & Video

15 15 Hey, Ladies! Actresses Erica Ash, Tisha Campbell and Aisha Hands posed for a picture at the party. Mood Photo & Video

16 16 Lynn Whitfield Actress Lynn Whitfield was photographed having a time while hanging with Crystle’s mom, Vivian. It’s giving sisters! Mood Photo & Video

17 17 Dondre and Salli Richardson-Whitfield The Hollywood couple, married over 20 years, struck a stylish pose while supporting Crystle and Omar. Mood Photo & Video

18 18 Mykelti Williamson The actor and his wife, Sondra, also an actress, were on hand and all smiles. Mood Photo & Video

19 19 Mic Toss The microphone ended up in the hands of quite a few people during the celebration, including comedian Affion Crockett’s. He received some backup from Aisha Hinds and Erica Ash. Mood Photo & Video

20 20 The Get Down Speaking of Hinds, she cut a rug with her husband, Silky Valente. Mood Photo & Video

21 21 DJ D-Nice A party ain’t a party without DJ D-Nice pulling out the hits and the classics. He’s a good friend of Omar’s and helped keep people on the dance floor. Mood Photo & Video

22 22 Let Them Eat Cake In her third and last look of the night, Crystle and Omar cut their beautiful cake and shared it in front of gleeful guests. Mood Photo & Video

23 23 A Celebration of Love Nothing could top their wedding ceremony and this celebration of marriage, but there’s one last thing they want to do soon enough to further honor their union: go on a honeymoon. “We decided to do a ‘1st Year Anniversary Honeymoon, which will commemorate our vows and our love for each other. We just haven’t decided where to go yet!” Crystle says with a chuckle. Mood Photo & Video

24 24 New Year, New Chapter A post-wedding celebration on New Year’s Eve sounds like a lot of fun, and it certainly looked like it too based on the photos! Mood Photo & Video

25 25 What the Future Holds In addition to having a baby soon, the couple are looking forward to many things, including “the simple and beautiful” things that come with being a family. Mood Photo & Video

Vendors

Wedding planner: Slomique Hawrylo of Carpe Diem Events

Photographer: Mood Photo and Video

Venue: Hotel Casa del Mar

Dress Designers: RMINÉ (gold gown), Glaudi by Johanna Hernandez (silver)

Suit Designer: Miguel Wilson

Hair: Nikk Nelson

Makeup: Ron Watkins

Florist: Blue Iris

Cake: Sweet Traders

Entertainment: Curtis Harding, DJ D-Nice, DJ Jaycee and DJ Tailwind Turner