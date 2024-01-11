Home

Bridal Bliss: Inside Director Crystle Roberson And Actor Omar Dorsey's Star-Studded New Year's Eve Celebration In LA

After a smaller ceremony in November, the 'Gilded Age' director and the 'Queen Sugar' actor's second celebration of love had plenty of stars — and a pregnancy announcement.
Mood Photo & Video
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

What’s better than one gorgeous celebration of love? Why two of course!

For Gilded Age director Crystle Roberson and Bookie and former Queen Sugar star Omar Dorsey, who initially tied the knot in November 2023 in front of about 80 close family and friends, a second event, a party on the biggest night of partying in the world, New Year’s Eve, was a must.

“This was actually our only reception. The wedding ceremony was followed by a 5-course dinner and was very intimate. We wanted the reception to be a larger party with more of our loved ones so we saved the turn up for New Year’s Eve,” Roberson tells ESSENCE.

They gathered up 175 of their favorite people this time around for a “Celebration of Marriage.” With a light bite station of shellfish, tacos, pizza and more instead of seated dinner, cozy couches instead of traditional seating options, and some incredible DJs on the 1s and 2s, including DJ D-Nice and DJ Jaycee, this was the ultimate fête, from start to finish.

That said, everyone was on their feet throughout the night, and many of the guests were familiar faces; people from your favorite shows and spinning your favorite tunes. There was Patina Miller, Lynn Whitfield, Salli Richardson-Whitfield and Dondre Whitfield, Naturi Naughton and husband Two Lewis, comedian Affion Crockett, actress Erica Ash, actor Mykelti Williamson, Tisha Campbell, Aisha Hinds with husband Silky Valente, Dorian (who was an MC) and Simone Missick, Karla Redding (daughter of Otis Redding), actress Rutina Wesley, DJ Clark Kent, TV director Anthony Hemingway and actor Steven Norfleet.

And there were some big surprises, including a “Yeek” battle (a Southern hip-hop dance moment the couple will explain later) between the bride and her girls and the groom and his guys, and a very special announcement – the newlyweds are expecting their first child together. “Many people thought they were just coming to party into the new year, but it was also a special celebration of life and love,” Roberson says.

After three outfit changes for the bride and cutting the cake, guests counted down 2024 and celebrated the arrival of a new year and a new chapter for the couple by getting down until morning.

“The party was nonstop,” she says. “The music ranged from NWA to the Clark sisters. From DJ Taz to Stevie Wonder. Along with Silky Valente MCing, The DJs kept the energy and mood alive and jumping from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.”

It was the perfect way to usher in a new chapter for the couple, not only as husband and wife but also as soon-to-be parents. “We have both been working very hard for years in our film and television careers. We are looking forward to the simple and beautiful things that come with having and being a family.”

Check out all the gorgeous images from their celebration, learn what a “Yeek” battle really is, and see more of their love in this week’s Bridal Bliss.  

Vendors

Wedding planner: Slomique Hawrylo of Carpe Diem Events

Photographer: Mood Photo and Video

Venue: Hotel Casa del Mar

Dress Designers: RMINÉ (gold gown), Glaudi by Johanna Hernandez (silver)

Suit Designer: Miguel Wilson

Hair: Nikk Nelson

Makeup: Ron Watkins

Florist: Blue Iris

Cake: Sweet Traders

Entertainment: Curtis Harding, DJ D-Nice, DJ Jaycee and DJ Tailwind Turner

