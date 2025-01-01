You'll Never Guess Who Hottie Aaron Pierre's Childhood Crush Was

Mike Marsland/WireImage

After Netflix’s Rebel Ridge really put British actor Aaron Pierre on the map, everyone’s been fawning over him and touting him as their new celebrity crush. The ladies want a piece of Mr. Pierre.

But who was he giving the eye to before the fame?

During a chat with Buzzfeed’s UK-based podcast Seasoned, Pierre and his Mufasa: The Lion King co-star, fellow hunk Kelvin Harrison Jr., dished on the ladies they couldn’t get enough of back in the day.

“Ashanti,” Pierre said before naming another stunner. “My first childhood crush was Ashanti, and my second childhood crush was Foxy Brown.”

The actor, who was born in 1994, said when it came to Foxy, “I was head over heels.”

As for Harris, he shared, “Mine’s Brandy.” He, like most people in the late ’90s and early ’00s watching the singer on Moesha and climbing up the charts, was a Brandy stan.

“I loved the braids, she had a beautiful, beautiful smile. I love her voice,” he said emphatically. “Just her energy and confidence; she was young, but she had like a grown thing going. She had that young Whitney thing.”

What other women are Pierre crazy about? As it turns out, the women in his life. The actor said they have taught him some invaluable lessons. “One of the many things that the women in my life have taught me is to love with my entire being. That’s something I had to learn from them because, when it comes to matters of the heart, I do get nervous,” he told BET recently. “I think they taught me how to love with my entire being, despite that nervousness. I’m incredibly grateful for that.”

Being a bit timid concerning the heart is something Pierre has also touched on in recent interviews, and my goodness, it’s made him even more endearing. The voice certainly helps with anything the man says.

“I feel like honestly, I am a romantic. But at the same time, I think, like many of us, I’m very protective of my heart and matters of the heart,” said Pierre during a visit to BBC Radio 1Xtra. “I’m an enormous romantic, but it takes me a while to get there, but once I do, I’m at your beck and call, you know what I mean?”