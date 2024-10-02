Cardi B Shares She Got More Of Her Butt Injections Removed

Getty

Cardi B has been open about her plastic surgery journey over the years and the regrets that have come with it. More recently, the Bodak Yellow rapper opened up about getting some of her butt injections removed.

“In January, right after I shot ‘Like What,’ I went and got surgery. I got some more butt injections removed. Because, you know, it takes rounds to get your butt injections removed. I got some of my butt injections removed. And I also went to fix, like, you know, certain things [with] my fibrosis,” said Cardi.

To rewind slightly, in December 2022, during an Instagram Live, the mother of three told fans that she had “95%” of her biopolymers removed from her butt that August. Those are the silicone shots she got in a Queens, New York, basement for $800 in 2014.

During that same Instagram Live, Cardi shared her candid views on BBLs with fans.

“All I’m going to say is that if you’re young, if you’re 19, 20, 21, and sometimes you’re too skinny, and you be like, ‘OMG I don’t have enough fat to put in my ass,’ so you result to ass shots, DON’T!”

In 2017, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a safety communication warning saying that “injectable silicone used for body contouring is not FDA-approved and can cause serious side effects that may be permanent or may even lead to death.”

“Side effects can include ongoing pain and serious injuries, such as scarring, tissue death, and permanent disfigurement; if the silicone migrates beyond the injection site, it could cause an embolism (blockage of a blood vessel), stroke, infections, and death. Serious complications may occur right away or could develop weeks, months, or years later,” the federal agency added.

Cardi recently gave birth to the latest edition of the clan, but she hasn’t shared her baby girl’s name with fans yet. This is her third child with her soon-to-be ex-husband Offset. They also share a daughter, Kulture, 6, and son, Wave Set, 3.