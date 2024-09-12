'The Prettiest Lil Thing': Cardi B And Offset's Baby Girl Is Here!

Cardi B is officially a mother of three!

The Grammy-winning rapper and her estranged partner, Offset, welcomed a baby girl on September 7. The beauty decided to announce the news, and give a first glimpse at her new bundle of joy, after reports first started swirling days prior that she’d given birth.

“The prettiest lil thing,” she captioned images of the newborn, along with her birth date. In the set of images, she can be seen during delivery, as well as holding and nursing baby Cephus. Others are also photographed holding the baby as well, including Offset, daughter Kulture, and Cardi’s little sister Hennessey.

Cardi announced that she was expecting in August, doing so on the same day news broke that she’d filed for divorce from Offset. The two have had an amicable split, coming together not only for the birth of their third child, but also for son Wave’s recent birthday. But despite presenting a united front, sources claim the star is still moving forward with the divorce and is focused on her kids.

“With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all!” she wrote on August 1 to her baby, then on the way. “You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion! I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test [sic] laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!”

The rapper has been open about the complexities of balancing motherhood with being a music star, but since the start, her family has come first. With the support of her mother, she’s been a hands-on celebrity parent.

“There weren’t a lot of artists out there who had babies at the beginning of their career. I didn’t have an album out when I found out I was pregnant,” she told Vogue Singapore. “Everybody was so nervous for my career and future, but I kept telling them, ‘It’s easy. Trust me, I’m going to have a nanny and she’s going to travel up and down with me. It’s not even going to be a hassle.’ When the baby got here, I couldn’t even think about getting a nanny because I was afraid of anybody being around her besides my family. I’ve never had a nanny for Kulture.”

We’re excited to see how motherhood will be for the star as she takes on a trio of kiddos. As with everything Cardi does, we’re sure she’ll have great success in this next chapter. Congrats!