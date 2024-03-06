Health Matters: BBLs May Come With An Unwanted Odor. Here’s Why.

Getty

We’ve seen BBLs (Brazilian Butt Lifts) rise in popularity in the last couple of years, mainly due to increased representation in the media, specifically reality television and music, namely hip-hop. However, women in our community participate in the phenomenon, often contorting their bodies to achieve a specific archetype of curviness and acceptance. Culture writer Brooklyn White previously reported on this dangerous trend in her December 2022 ESSENCE piece, “The Risk Of The Rump,” where she wrote, “Posterior cosmetic surgery, known as Brazilian butt lifts, or BBLs, are not solely a White phenomenon, although the majority of butt lift patients many plastic surgeons see are White. Brazilian butt lifts evolved from a derriere-lift surgery pioneered in the mid-1960s. In recent decades, the procedure has only risen in popularity. Black celebrities, including K. Michelle and Cardi B, have candidly discussed getting butt injections, though K. Michelle has since stopped the practice for health reasons. While other stars have obviously had work done on their bums, those who openly admit it are few.”

However, just as much as we see the perfectly crafted images of newly sculpted bodies online, collectively, we are noticing the downfalls of getting a BBL procedure, as surgeons quickly realize the chance of the fat getting into the veins and traveling to the heart and lungs, according to 2020 Assessing Cosmetic Surgery Safety: The Evolving Data, study, it found that one in 15,000 to 20,000 BBL procedures end in death. However, one may experience other side effects after the cosmetic procedure is finished, like bruising, bleeding, scarring, numbness, swelling, and a foul odor.

A shocking recent TikTok video that has gone viral with 156K views and 13K likes inspired a spirited dialogue amongst men about the reportedly foul “BBL smell” while engaging in intimate moments. The TikTok user’s post recounted his experience with his date, who has a BBL as ‘an assault of my nose,’ has caused conversation about the odor, with medical professionals explaining the reasons behind it. Those who seek out a BBL to get a plump bottom with matching thighs may be overlooking the pitfalls of the procedure when it comes to personal hygiene and cleanliness. Some women, including those who have undergone BBLs, said that an enormous backside is simply more challenging to keep clean after using the restroom. Don P, the male TikTok user, shared his first-person account about going on a date with a woman with a BBL who emitted a smell that suggested she had not appropriately wiped or washed her backside enough.

A medical professional confirmed the theory that wiping your backside may be more difficult if you have a BBL due to the widening of the body mass. Dr Roger Tsai, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills, confirmed the theory in a full-length TikTok video titled ‘Two secrets that Instagram models don’t want you to know about their BBL.’

He said: ‘Wiping down there is gonna be a lot more difficult because there’s more to reach around. So if you’re around somebody with a BBL and they smell…’

While there isn’t necessarily a cure for smelly odors due to getting BBLs, the best thing one can do is be sure they are diligent in wiping their private parts after relieving themselves.