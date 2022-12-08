Cardi B Shares BBL Experience And Gives Advice For People Considering One

Cardi B has always been honest with fans about her surgical procedures. This time she’s being transparent about her experience with butt injections and sharing some words of wisdom. During an Instagram Live, Cardi advised viewers considering plastic surgery to do their research first.

“A lot of people thought as soon as I gave birth [to son Wave, 15 months], I got my body done,” she started.

She continued, “In August, I got surgery, and I removed 95% of my biopolymers… if you don’t know what it is, it’s ass shots. It was a crazy process.” In the past, the mother of two shared that she got illegal silicone shots in a 2014 interview with GQ. The procedure was done in a basement in Queens, New York, for $800. The TV personality has also admitted to getting other procedures like breast implants and liposuction over the years.

“All I’m going to say is that if you’re young, if you’re 19, 20, 21, and sometimes you’re too skinny, and you be like, ‘OMG I don’t have enough fat to put in my ass,’ so you result to ass shots, DON’T!”

Augmentation injections are generally risky and not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Hydrogen and silicone are typically used in these procedures and can result in disfiguring, scarring, infections, and granuloma lumps if the materials travel to other parts of your body.

The Grammy-winning rapper adds, “When it comes to BBLs, if y’all want advice from me before you get your BBL done, you have to make sure your blood levels are all right,” she added. “If a doctor says your blood levels are too low or you have diabetes or whatever, don’t do it.”

Cardi has since taken her advice, seemingly done her research, and gotten her body redone. In an interview with The Breakfast Club earlier this month, Angela Yee complimented her body, saying she ‘looked amazing.’ In response, the Cardi Tries host said, “Yeah. Yeah,” the 30-year-old agreed. “I finally got my body right; know what I’m saying? I took a lil’ trip to D.R.”

In the past, Cardi has shared why she started her surgery journey and expressed that it stemmed from a place of insecurity. She grew up in the Bronx and got picked at for being skinny and not having a big butt or breasts. During a conversation with Mariah Carey for her Interview cover story in 2021, she said it made her feel ‘ugly and undeveloped.’

“When I was 18 and became a dancer, I had enough money to afford to buy boobs, so every insecurity that I felt about my breasts was gone,” she said at the time. But by age 20, enhancing her butt became her next priority. “When I was 20, I went to the urban strip club, and you had to have a big butt in the urban strip clubs. So I felt insecure about that. It took me back to high school. So I got my ass done.”