Bishop T.D. Jakes Revealed He Underwent Emergency Surgery After Health Scare: 'You're Looking At A Miracle'

Getty

Many social media users and fans were concerned when Bishop T.D. Jakes, 67, had a health scare on stage during a live stream on Nov. 24. The megachurch pastor addressed the incident virtually at his church’s live stream on Dec 1.

“I’m so delighted to see you. I’m grateful for God’s faithfulness. I’m grateful for your faithfulness. I’m grateful for this season in my life,” the bishop said in a video shared on YouTube. “I told you last Sunday that I’d see you this Sunday, and so here I am.”

Jakes addressed the health scare in the video, saying, “I am grateful to God for his goodness and his mercy and grace. Many of you don’t realize that you’re looking at a miracle. I faced a life-threatening calamity. I was rushed to the ICU unit. I had emergency surgery,” he explained.

The author also added that he got a complete physical prior to his health scare and was told his health “was fine.” That said, his doctor wants him to “go slow” but declared himself “back.”

“The truth of the matter is sometimes things happen and they’re beyond our control. And sometimes things happen in this spiritual warfare,” the Potter’s House pastor said. “I haven’t deduced the finality of all of that, but what I do know is greater is he that is in us and he does endure.”

The 67-year-old said that as of now, he’s following the doctor’s orders and “taking a few weeks to just heal and recover and relax and just reflect.” Jakes also declared that he “feels good” and is in “no pain.”

During the video the father of five also described what he felt during the health scare, which included “the feeling of being cradled,” he said. “It was quiet and it was peaceful, and I was cradled.”

Jakes had an overall tone of gratitude referring to his recovery as a “miracle” and said that “a person down the hallway was being taken to the morgue” just as he was released from the hospital.

“Every moment, every second, every minute of your life, you should recognize that somebody’s headed to the morgue while you’re headed to the light,” he said to listeners. “Not because you’re any better, not because they’re any worse, but by the amazing grace of God.”

Before concluding his message, the pastor thanked his loved ones, supporters and church members for their support. “I need you to help me to praise God that we’re not planning a funeral,” he said.

This isn’t the first update about Jake’s health since the health scare–one was shared to his social media page shortly after. His daughter, Sarah Jakes Roberts and her husband Toure’ Roberts also provided an update on her father’s health status.

“We want to thank you first of all for your prayers, your concern, your support, it’s truly been a blessing,” she shared. She said that he’s doing well, with Toure’ saying he’s already on the move again.

We are glad to hear the bishop is on the mend and feeling good. Sending more healing energy his way!