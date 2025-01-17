Africa’s Defining Moments: A Look Back at 2024 and Predictions for 2025

Jetlinerimages/Getty Images

As we enter 2025, we reflect on a watershed year for Africa. Across culture, technology, leadership, and innovation, the continent confounded expectations, forged new paths and unleashed its boundless potential onto the world stage.

Africa’s story is one of resilience, creativity, and an unwavering drive for progress.

In this three-part series, we celebrate the defining moments of 2024 and offer bold predictions for 2025.

Part 1: Culture, Music, and Sports

Africa’s cultural and creative industries exploded onto the global stage in 2024. From groundbreaking achievements in music and sports to the vibrant energy of Lagos’ “Detty December,” the year showcased Africa’s resilience and growing influence.

Tech-savvy youth are driving this creative surge, leveraging online platforms to amplify their digital art, music, and film to a global audience.

Music: African Sounds Dominate the World

African music continued its global ascent in 2024. The Grammys introduced the Best African Music Performance category, with South African artist Tyla winning the inaugural award for her amapiano hit “Water,” propelled by viral social media trends.

Nigerian superstars Burna Boy, Davido, and Tems also received Grammy nominations, solidifying Africa’s influence.

Further demonstrating this innovation, Nigerian-American artist Shaboozey achieved a groundbreaking Billboard Hot 100 debut, blending Afrobeats with country music to create a unique, globally appealing sound.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 10: Tyla performs onstage during the MTV EMAs 2024 held at Co-op Live on November 10, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Sports: Breaking Records and Barriers

African sports reached new heights in 2024. Letsile Tebogo secured Botswana’s first Olympic gold in the men’s 200m, setting an African record. Cote d’Ivoire hosted and triumphed at the African Cup of Nations, defeating Nigeria in the final. Morocco made history as a co-host of the 2030 FIFA World Cup, the first intercontinental tournament.



Meanwhile, Ugandan athlete Deo Kato captured hearts worldwide with his 7,730-mile run from Cape Town to London, raising awareness of racism and the challenges Black migrants face.

SAINT-DENIS, FRANCE – AUGUST 08: (L) Kenneth Bednarek, (C) Noah Lyles of Team United States and (R) Letsile Tebogo of Team Botswana compete during the Men’s 200m Hurdles Final of Athletics on day 13 of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France on August 8, 2024 in Saint-Denis, France. (Photo by Fu Tian/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images)

Detty December: A Cultural Phenomenon

In Lagos, “Detty December” reached new heights in 2024, solidifying its status as a global cultural phenomenon. This annual tradition, a vibrant celebration of Nigerian and African diasporic culture, transformed the city into a hub of energy and excitement.

International stars like Saweetie, Tyla, Gunna, and Chloe Bailey joined Nigerian music icons Burna Boy, Ayra Starr, and Davido, creating a dynamic fusion of global and local talent. The

festivities kicked off with The Experience, one of the world’s largest gospel concerts, uniting millions in a powerful celebration of faith and music, featuring global gospel icons Lecrae and Travis Greene alongside Nigerian stars like Nathaniel Bassey.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Tourism Commissioner Toke Benson-Awoyinka strategically leveraged this influx of visitors, staging key events like the Lagos Boat Regatta and the Greater Lagos Concert at Eko Atlantic. This pulsating showcase of Afrobeats, now a dominant force in global pop music, combined with astute private-sector partnerships, transformed “Detty December” into a powerful economic engine, injecting much-needed revenue into the city and defying Nigeria’s economic challenges.

The Year of African Female Filmmaking

2024 was a banner year for African women in film. Kaouther Ben Hania (Tunisia) earned two Oscar nominations for Four Daughters, while Rungano Nyoni (Zambia-Welsh) won acclaim at Cannes for On Becoming a Guinea Fowl, and Mati Diop (Franco-Senegalese) took the Golden Bear at Berlin for Dahomey.

In Nigeria, Funke Akindele’s box office dominance continued, and Jade Osiberu’s Gangs of Lagos marked Amazon Prime Video’s first African original, showcasing the growing global reach of African storytelling.

Amplifying Black Culture Globally

Africa’s cultural influence soared in 2024. NCAC and Essence Ventures kicked off a partnership to establish a framework positioning Essence as the global knowledge and culture partner for Origins, NCAC’s flagship initiative, and Destination 2030: Nigeria Everywhere, the ministry’s global platform.

The groundbreaking $4.5 billion Kebulania project, spearheaded by Linus Idahosa and backed by the Lagos State Government, will further solidify Lagos as a global creative hub, driving innovation across Africa’s film, media, and tech sectors.

Africa’s creative industries are reshaping the world, proving that the continent is a source of inspiration and a powerful engine of economic and cultural growth.

Whether it’s experiencing the magic of “Detty December,” supporting African athletes or streaming films by visionary African women, now is the time to celebrate and amplify Africa’s influence.