Detty December Dining: The Ultimate Accra, Ghana Foodie Guide

Every December, planeloads of Black diasporans from America, Europe, and more descend in Accra, Ghana, for what is known as “Detty December” – an unparalleled celebration of global Black culture that spans music, film, fashion, and more. Several large-scale events, such as Afrofuture (formerly Afrochella) and Full Circle Festival, provide a combination of empowering panels, networking, and partying – but in between the lit social scene, Accra also offers a robust and diverse restaurant lineup from Japanese to Italian to American and of course, traditional West African eats that are beautifully designed and many locally owned. Read on for some of the best dining options in Ghana’s capital city.

For a more casual, no-fuss option for authentic West African flavors, Chez Clarisse is a must. Located on an unsuspecting side street in the popular Osu area, the food here is fresh and delectable. After being presented with a bowl of water to wash your hands, dive into options like fried tilapia covered in sauteed onions and peppers with a side of jollof or West African-style fried rice, banku or fried yam.

One of the most unexpected food experiences is Bella Afrik, authentic Italian food made with fresh and locally sourced ingredients. The open-air restaurant is decked out in rattan and wicker, with wood-carved embellishments, creating a vibe before you even get seated. Try the pistachio cream and crispy bacon pasta or the bella lobster pizza. Check out their Art Club Saturdays, where, in the afternoons, they feature local artists and partner with regional organizations for craft classes such as pottery making and weaving.

This family-run restaurant offers Japanese bites, such as an array of sushi rolls and miso-glazed salmon, and Mediterranean dishes, such as lamb meatballs and creamy truffle mushroom linguini. The chic indoor dining area, with Afrofuturistic art hung, has a full glass wall bringing in sights of their cozy outdoor dining area with vibrantly colored couches and throw pillows perfect for sipping hand-crafted cocktails and engaging with passersby.

Buka boasts an extensive menu of West African dishes from Ghana, Nigeria, and the Ivory Coast, such as suya, palm nut soup, stewed meat with egusi, waakye, and, of course, jollof rice. Also be sure to check their daily specials. The décor reflects a traditional West African design aesthetic with dark wood and local art, seamlessly working together for a fully immersive, authentic experience. It is a popular space for locals to come together for occasions, so be sure to make a reservation.

For an elegant and upscale Asian food experience with African influence, Kōzo does not disappoint. A celebrity favorite, the design is understated and chic, and the service is top-notch from the moment you enter their doors. The farm-to-table menu includes beef and truffle gyoza, afro roll (sushi) made with tilapia, red snapper, cucumber, and yellow chili mayo, wok-fried tiger prawn, and spicy yaki udon.

This split creative coworking space and café/restaurant is a trendy-casual haunt tucked away on a residential street but is in walking distance from art hubs La Gallery and Dikan Center. The all-white, well-lit design of Kukun is a refreshing retreat from the bustling streets of the city. The menu offers a variety of items throughout the day, from local coffee and pastries for breakfast to a variety of sandwiches and salads to jollof rice and wings in later hours.

Tap into the fashion-forward, creative scene in Accra over brunch or sunset cocktails and dinner at Vine. The whimsical aesthetic of this outdoor venue is set up like a secret garden adorned with extra-large plants, woven seats, straw backdrops, hanging rope and vines, and draped curtains. There are no misses on the menu, which spans from American favorites like fried chicken and waffles or pancakes to Ghanaian staples like Black Eyed Beans and Kelewele (fried sweet plantain) and Hausa Koko served with banana bofrot (small, sweet donuts).

For an over-the-top luxury dining experience with American dishes steeped in Ghanaian spices, look no further than White Restaurant. No detail is left unturned at this glossy, editorial-ready establishment – with floral walls, oversized art filled with Black heroes from across the diaspora, a life-sized lion, a grand piano, and so much more to catch the eye. On the menu, try the seafood ravioli, grilled seabass, or rib-eye steak cooked to perfection.