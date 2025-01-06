Zendaya And Tom Holland Are Engaged! Photos Of Their Love Over The Years

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images; Karwai Tang/WireImage; XNY/Star Max/GC Images

After plenty of speculation overnight, the rumors are reportedly true — Zendaya is engaged!

According to TMZ, sources close to the couple say the actor proposed to the actress and style star during the holiday season, asking for her hand in one of her family’s homes Stateside. The couple share a property across the pond where Holland is from. But for the record, the site says her family wasn’t actually present during the moment, and it was just an intimate proposal they were able to share.

Zendaya was a nominee at Sunday (Jan. 5) night’s Golden Globes, and when she stepped on the red carpet, eyes were on a ring on that finger, which happened to have a gold band. Sis didn’t hide her new bling and joy, and we love that for her.

The couple have been together since 2021, meeting during a reading for their hit film, Spider-Man: Homecoming. In a recent Vanity Fair profile, she spoke about what it’s like working with her beau.

“It’s actually strangely comfortable. It’s like second nature, if anything. You feel extra safe with the person you’re acting beside,” she shared. “I love working with him. He’s so talented, and so passionate about what he does. He always gives things one thousand percent, even if he’s absolutely worn down. I really appreciate that about him. It feels pretty normal. That’s how we met. Literally, at a chemistry read.”

Back in October, she shared that she was looking forward to getting married in the future while talking about wanting to play characters more in line with her experiences as a 28-year-old woman — like playing Tashi Duncan in Challengers.

“I say I’ve been playing a 16-year-old since I was 16,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “[Sitting here right now,] I probably look a little bit like a child because I’m not in hair and makeup. And I get that, I get the Rue of it all, and that totally works and has worked for me, but also I am not a child. And at some point you have to play characters that are your own age and have experiences that you don’t have — for example, having children or getting married. While those are all things I want and I’m looking forward to, they just haven’t happened quite yet.”

Sounds like it’s happening quite soon for Zendaya, at least the marriage part. Check out sweet photos of the couple as they’ve progressed from co-stars to soon-to-be husband and wife.

01 01 2017 MADRID, SPAIN – JUNE 14: Actress Zendaya and actor Tom Holland attend ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ photocall at the Villamagna Hotel on June 14, 2017 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

02 02 2018 NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 12: Tom Holland and Zendaya are seen on October 12, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

03 03 2019 HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 26: Tom Holland (L) and Zendaya pose at the after party for the premiere of Sony Pictures’ “Spider-Man: Far From Home” on June 26, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

04 04 2021 LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 05: (L-R) Zendaya and Tom Holland attend a photocall for “Spiderman: No Way Home” at The Old Sessions House on December 05, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

05 05 2021 LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 13: (L-R) Tom Holland and Zendaya attend Sony Pictures’ “Spider-Man: No Way Home” Los Angeles Premiere on December 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

06 06 2022 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 16: Tom Holland and Zendaya are seen departing their hotel on February 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

07 07 2024 LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 23: Tom Holland and Zendaya are seen leaving The Duke of York’s Theatre after a ‘Romeo and Juliet’ press night on May 23, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images)

08 08 2024 INDIAN WELLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 17: Tom Holland and Zendaya watch Carlos Alcaraz of Spain play Daniil Medvedev of Russia during the Men’s Final of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 17, 2024 in Indian Wells, California. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)