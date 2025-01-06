Zendaya And Tom Holland Are Engaged! Photos Of Their Love Over The Years

After plenty of speculation overnight, the rumors are reportedly true — Zendaya is engaged!
According to TMZ, sources close to the couple say the actor proposed to the actress and style star during the holiday season, asking for her hand in one of her family’s homes Stateside. The couple share a property across the pond where Holland is from. But for the record, the site says her family wasn’t actually present during the moment, and it was just an intimate proposal they were able to share.
Zendaya was a nominee at Sunday (Jan. 5) night’s Golden Globes, and when she stepped on the red carpet, eyes were on a ring on that finger, which happened to have a gold band. Sis didn’t hide her new bling and joy, and we love that for her.
The couple have been together since 2021, meeting during a reading for their hit film, Spider-Man: Homecoming. In a recent Vanity Fair profile, she spoke about what it’s like working with her beau.
“It’s actually strangely comfortable. It’s like second nature, if anything. You feel extra safe with the person you’re acting beside,” she shared. “I love working with him. He’s so talented, and so passionate about what he does. He always gives things one thousand percent, even if he’s absolutely worn down. I really appreciate that about him. It feels pretty normal. That’s how we met. Literally, at a chemistry read.”
Back in October, she shared that she was looking forward to getting married in the future while talking about wanting to play characters more in line with her experiences as a 28-year-old woman — like playing Tashi Duncan in Challengers.
“I say I’ve been playing a 16-year-old since I was 16,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “[Sitting here right now,] I probably look a little bit like a child because I’m not in hair and makeup. And I get that, I get the Rue of it all, and that totally works and has worked for me, but also I am not a child. And at some point you have to play characters that are your own age and have experiences that you don’t have — for example, having children or getting married. While those are all things I want and I’m looking forward to, they just haven’t happened quite yet.”
Sounds like it’s happening quite soon for Zendaya, at least the marriage part. Check out sweet photos of the couple as they’ve progressed from co-stars to soon-to-be husband and wife.