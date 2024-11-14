Whoopi Goldberg Is The Face Of AMI's Fall/Winter 2024 Campaign

AMI Paris

Whoopi Goldberg the beloved actress is the face of AMI’s Fall/Winter 2024 campaign. Goldberg is trading her day-to-day pieces for sleek garb by the Parisian brand. It’s refreshing to see a high-end brand embrace her given the years of documented style progression on her behalf.

In the series of black and white images shot by Rahim Fortune, the actress, singer and producer showcases her model capabilities. Additionally, the standout items are exquisitely portrayed on her. One look, a herringbone suit comes across as downright chic, it’s worn with a white shirt beneath. In another look a scarf collar blouse allows Golberg to receive a close-up shot that’s striking and also tender. She dons the same blouse in one shot as she glances to the left and a sleek blazer accompanies the top. AMI’s 75001 black sunglasses are spotted in the campaign imagery too.

Thinking of Goldberg as a face for an AMI campaign was genius (the brand was founded in 2001). Though The View is currently on her slate the legend has been a mainstay in the media and film industries for decades. Masculine and feminine elements fused have been the clothing choices that have defined her personal style. This campaign showcases that effortlessly.

Take a look at the AMI Fall/Winter 2024 campaign below.

01 01 AMI Paris Fall/Winter 2024 Campaign AMI Paris

02 02 AMI Paris Fall/Winter 2024 Campaign AMI Paris