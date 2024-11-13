10 Sweet Photos Of Whoopi Goldberg And Her Daughter Alexandrea Martin Dean

Whoopi Goldberg and her daughter, Alexandrea “Alex” Martin Dean, are incredibly close. The longtime The View host welcomed her only child with her first husband, Alvin Martin, on May 9, 1973. Despite going through a divorce with Martin in 1979, the actress’s relationship with her daughter grew closer, and now they share an unbreakable bond. She once commented sweetly about her daughter on The View, “I’m proud to call her my best friend. She is one of the most trustworthy and loyal people I know.” Goldberg continued, “She is somebody who makes me laugh, like ‘bwuaha’ laugh,” she continued. “We can talk to each other any time during the day or night. I just like her a lot.”
Goldberg also serves as an active grandmother to her daughter’s three children, Amara and Jerzey, and son Mason — whom she shares with her husband, Bernard Dean.
In addition to sharing the gift of motherhood, Goldberg and her daughter also love acting and entertainment. In the early 1990s, Dean began making a name for herself in Hollywood by starring in films, like the 1999 satire film American Intellectuals Call Me Claus and Strange as Angels in 2001 and 2003. She also appeared in two of her mother’s most-known films, The Color Purple in 1985 and Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit in 1993.
In 2015, the mother-daughter duo teamed up to create their reality television show, According to Alex. Goldberg served as an executive producer, and the six-episode series centered around Dean, her loving and hilarious family, friends, and business ventures.
One thing’s for sure: this dynamic mother-daughter duo is here to stay! Check out some adorable images of the two over the years.
Whoopi Goldberg and her daughter during 1st Annual Movie Awards at Universal Ampitheater in Universal City, California, United States.
Whoopi Goldberg and her daughter Alex Martin at the 1991 MTV Video Music Awards at in Los Angeles, California.
Whoopi Goldberg and her daughter attend the 63rd Academy Awards. (Photo by Richard Perry/Sygma via Getty Images)
Actress Whoopi Goldberg and her daughter arrive before The 50th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 23, 1993 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.
Whoopi Goldberg poses with her daughter during her Braid, Hand and Footprint Ceremony on February 2, 1995 at Mann’s Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California.
Whoopi Goldberg and her daughter attend the opening of “Whoopi” after party at the China Club.
Whoopi Goldberg, daughter, and her children Mason and Jerzey at the Nickelodeon’s 19th Annual Kids’ Choice Awards.
Whoopi Goldberg and her daughter arriving for the 17th annual Sir Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party held at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California, USA.
Whoopi and her daughter at the 86th Annual Academy Awards.
Whoopi and daughter at the 88th Annual Academy Awards.