HomeLifestyle

10 Sweet Photos Of Whoopi Goldberg And Her Daughter Alexandrea Martin Dean

The legendary actress has a loving relationship with her only daughter. See some of our favorite photos of them over the years.
10 Sweet Photos Of Whoopi Goldberg And Her Daughter Alexandrea Martin Dean
Whoopi Goldberg and daughter Alexandra during Whoopi Goldberg Opens in Whoopi on Broadway – Afterparty at The China Club in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)
By Dominique Fluker ·

Whoopi Goldberg and her daughter, Alexandrea “Alex” Martin Dean, are incredibly close. The longtime The View host welcomed her only child with her first husband, Alvin Martin, on May 9, 1973. Despite going through a divorce with Martin in 1979, the actress’s relationship with her daughter grew closer, and now they share an unbreakable bond. She once commented sweetly about her daughter on The View, “I’m proud to call her my best friend. She is one of the most trustworthy and loyal people I know.” Goldberg continued, “She is somebody who makes me laugh, like ‘bwuaha’ laugh,” she continued. “We can talk to each other any time during the day or night. I just like her a lot.”

Goldberg also serves as an active grandmother to her daughter’s three children, Amara and Jerzey, and son Mason — whom she shares with her husband, Bernard Dean. 

In addition to sharing the gift of motherhood, Goldberg and her daughter also love acting and entertainment. In the early 1990s, Dean began making a name for herself in Hollywood by starring in films, like the 1999 satire film American Intellectuals Call Me Claus and Strange as Angels in 2001 and 2003. She also appeared in two of her mother’s most-known films, The Color Purple in 1985 and Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit in 1993.

In 2015, the mother-daughter duo teamed up to create their reality television show, According to Alex. Goldberg served as an executive producer, and the six-episode series centered around Dean, her loving and hilarious family, friends, and business ventures. 

One thing’s for sure: this dynamic mother-daughter duo is here to stay! Check out some adorable images of the two over the years. 

TOPICS: 