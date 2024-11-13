10 Sweet Photos Of Whoopi Goldberg And Her Daughter Alexandrea Martin Dean

Whoopi Goldberg and daughter Alexandra during Whoopi Goldberg Opens in Whoopi on Broadway – Afterparty at The China Club in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)

Whoopi Goldberg and her daughter, Alexandrea “Alex” Martin Dean, are incredibly close. The longtime The View host welcomed her only child with her first husband, Alvin Martin, on May 9, 1973. Despite going through a divorce with Martin in 1979, the actress’s relationship with her daughter grew closer, and now they share an unbreakable bond. She once commented sweetly about her daughter on The View, “I’m proud to call her my best friend. She is one of the most trustworthy and loyal people I know.” Goldberg continued, “She is somebody who makes me laugh, like ‘bwuaha’ laugh,” she continued. “We can talk to each other any time during the day or night. I just like her a lot.”

Goldberg also serves as an active grandmother to her daughter’s three children, Amara and Jerzey, and son Mason — whom she shares with her husband, Bernard Dean.

In addition to sharing the gift of motherhood, Goldberg and her daughter also love acting and entertainment. In the early 1990s, Dean began making a name for herself in Hollywood by starring in films, like the 1999 satire film American Intellectuals Call Me Claus and Strange as Angels in 2001 and 2003. She also appeared in two of her mother’s most-known films, The Color Purple in 1985 and Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit in 1993.

In 2015, the mother-daughter duo teamed up to create their reality television show, According to Alex. Goldberg served as an executive producer, and the six-episode series centered around Dean, her loving and hilarious family, friends, and business ventures.

One thing’s for sure: this dynamic mother-daughter duo is here to stay! Check out some adorable images of the two over the years.

01 01 Suited Up! Whoopi Goldberg and her daughter during 1st Annual Movie Awards at Universal Ampitheater in Universal City, California, United States. Whoopi Goldberg and Daughter Alexandra Martin during 1st Annual Movie Awards at Universal Ampitheater in Universal City, California, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

02 02 Wearing Matching All Black Outfits in 1991 Whoopi Goldberg and her daughter Alex Martin at the 1991 MTV Video Music Awards at in Los Angeles, California. LOS ANGELES – SEPTEMBER 5: Whoopi Goldberg and her daughter Alex Martin at the 1991 MTV Video Music Awards at in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

03 03 The Duo Attending the 63rd Academy Awards in 1991 Whoopi Goldberg and her daughter attend the 63rd Academy Awards. (Photo by Richard Perry/Sygma via Getty Images) American actress Whoopi Goldberg and her daughter Alex attend the 63rd Academy Awards. (Photo by Richard Perry/Sygma via Getty Images)

04 04 Whoopi and Alex in 1993 Actress Whoopi Goldberg and her daughter arrive before The 50th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 23, 1993 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JANUARY 23: Actress Whoopi Goldberg and her daughter Alexandra arrive before The 50th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 23, 1993 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Ron Davis/Getty Images)

05 05 Looking Fabulous In White In 1995 Whoopi Goldberg poses with her daughter during her Braid, Hand and Footprint Ceremony on February 2, 1995 at Mann’s Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California. HOLLYWOOD, CA – FEBRUARY 2: Actress Whoopi Goldberg poses for a portrait with her daughter Alexandra during her Braid, Hand and Footprint Ceremony on February 2, 1995 at Mann’s Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Ron Davis/Getty Images)

06 06 Shutting The Red Carpet Down in 2004 Whoopi Goldberg and her daughter attend the opening of “Whoopi” after party at the China Club. NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 17: (U.S. TABS AND HOLLYWOOD REPORTER OUT) Comedian Whoopi Goldberg and her daughter actress Alex Martin attend the opening of “Whoopi” after party at the China Club November 17, 2004 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images)

07 07 It Was A Family Affair In 2006 Whoopi Goldberg, daughter, and her children Mason and Jerzey at the Nickelodeon’s 19th Annual Kids’ Choice Awards. Whoopi Goldberg, daughter Alex, kids Mason and Jerzey (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

08 08 The Mother-Daughter Duo Looking Stunning In White Whoopi Goldberg and her daughter arriving for the 17th annual Sir Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party held at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California, USA. Whoopi Goldberg and her daughter Alex arriving for the 17th annual Sir Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party held at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California, USA. (Photo by Yui Mok – PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)

09 09 The Pair Shining In 2014 Whoopi and her daughter at the 86th Annual Academy Awards. HOLLYWOOD, CA – MARCH 02: Actress Whoopi Goldberg and daughter Alex Martin arrive at the 86th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 2, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)