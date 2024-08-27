Angelina's Daughter Zahara Jolie Strolls With Her Sorority Sisters At Spelman College, Shutting Down The Yard

Getty

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter, Zahara Jolie, is blossoming into a confident young woman. She is also an Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated at Spelman College, and was spotted living Greek life to the fullest on campus.

In a recent TikTok video doing its rounds, Zahara strolled with her Sorors while “Back Outside” by Anycia and Latto played over the video. The 19-year-old wore a green top, matching shorts and had her tresses down. The sorority sisters did their routine in the grass before a crowd.

The college student joined the Mu Pi Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority back in November 2023, so she’s slowly approaching her one year anniversary.

When the soror first introduced herself to her new sisters last year, she said, “My name is Zahara Marley Jolie. And [I] landed all the way from the Golden State in the city full of angels: Los Angeles, California.”

Angelina shared the news that her eldest daughter will be attending Spelman, a historically Black women’s liberal arts college in Atlanta, Georgia, in 2022.

“Zahara with her Spelman sisters!” the actress wrote on Instagram. “Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl.”

Angelina and Brad legally adopted Zahara from Ethiopia in 2006 when she was just seven months old. Jolie has encouraged Zahara to go back and visit her hometown regularly over the years, so she’s in touch with her roots. It shows, by how seamlessly she vibes with her sorors.

In addition to Zahara, Jolie and Pitt share five other children. They include Maddox Chivan who she adopted from an orphanage in Cambodia and Pax Thien, who they adopted from Vietnam. The other three children, Shiloh Nouvel and twins Knox Léon and Vivienne Marcheline are Jolie’s biological kids.