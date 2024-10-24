Where To Buy The Latest Adidas Originals And Wales Bonner Collection

Adidas Originals

Wales Bonner and Adidas Originals have returned to launch their Fall/Winter 2024 collection. In a campaign shot by Harlem native and photographer Renell Medrano, the capsule’s bold and vibrant city styles are on full display. What’s most notable about this drop? The re-coded sporting looks that are introduced. We spot floral vests, shorts, and tops in addition to collaborative styles not limited to tracksuits, hoodies, and outerwear.

If you’re like me, you’re here for the details about the sneakers that are arriving! Wales Bonner dug into the Adidas archives and landed on the iconic Adidas Originals Superstar. There are also additional Samba designs. One gets an update and will be released in two crocodile-printed leather designs, and another silhouette, the Samba Millenium, arrives in two colorways. Both of these are crafted with contrasting crocodile-printed leather on the heel.

“The campaign is a loving reflection of New York’s iconic Harlem neighborhood. Told through a cast of unique characters, including professional skaters Carlisle Aikens and Kader Sylla, the beauty and poetry of the street become an invitation to discover a world within a world,” Adidas Originals shares in a statement.

The Adidas Originals by Wales Bonner Fall/Winter 2024 collection is available globally starting October 24 at adidas.com, via the Confirmed app, and at select retailers. Pricing starts at $60. Check out additional images below.

