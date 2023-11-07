Adidas Originals Taps Wales Bonner For A Collaborative Fall/Winter 2023 Collection

Adidas Orginals

Adidas Originals and Wales Bonner are dropping a knit-filled Fall/Winter 2023 collection. The partnership that sparked in 2020 began one of the most successful long-term brand relationships with seasonal collections that sell out within minutes of a drop. The latest range is comprised of lightweight asymmetrical knits, velour tracksuits with the classic Adidas three stripes, staple T-shirts, and utility-styled pants. The capsule is a modernization of vintage looks from the ‘70s and ‘90s.

The collaborative pieces will also arrive with four different colorways of the Adidas x Wales Bonner Sambas in shades of leopard print, burgundy, black, and cream. The shoes feature the classic long tongue with tinted leather and a co-branded logo in the center of each colorway.

Adidas Orginals

In recent months, Wales Bonner’s silver Adidas Sambas skyrocketed to become the shoe of the summer. Multiple publications heralded the footwear–for good reason, not only were they speaking to the resurgence of soccer core, but they are a durable pair of sneakers. This forthcoming drop capitalizes on the London-based designer fully understanding what her cult fans love: wearable, sporty separates.

Adidas Orginals

The latest lineup is the perfect representation of the minimal aesthetics of Wales Bonner and the natural blending of the athletic sensibilities of Adidas Originals. The two have been in conversation for three years now and have cultivated a new way to communicate with both brands with a newly designed collection each season. We’re betting that this capsule will surely sell out within minutes due to the demand of loyal fans of Wales Bonner.

Adidas Originals

Adidas Originals and Wales Bonner Fall/Winter 2023 collection will be available on November 8 on adidas.com and select retailers.