Whoopi Goldberg Launches First All Women’s Sports Network

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 23: Whoopi Goldberg visits the SiriusXM Studios on July 23, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

For the first time, female athletes, teams, and leagues around the world will have a dedicated platform celebrating their achievements with the kind of visibility often reserved for male-dominated sports. This is all in part thanks to the incomparable Whoopi Goldberg.

The Academy Award-winning actress, celebrated comedian, and outspoken advocate for social justice, has long been a cultural force—and now, she’s bringing her influence to sports with the launch of the All Women’s Sports Network (AWSN).

“It’ll be the home for live women’s sports from around the world,” Goldberg said last week on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Launched in collaboration with international streaming company JungoTV, the network is now available in the United States via VIZIO WatchFree+, as well as internationally through Jio TV in India, Evision in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, and Jungo Pinoy in the Philippines. The network’s mission is simple but groundbreaking: to provide a platform where female athletes, leagues, and sports events receive unparalleled visibility and celebration.

“Our goal is to have the largest distributed female sports network in the world, digital or broadcast,” said Goldberg.

AWSN’s launch is timely. Despite a significant increase in interest in women’s sports, opportunities for media coverage remain limited. The All Women’s Sports Network seeks to fill this gap by providing over 2,000 hours of live, first-run programming across sports such as UEFA soccer, FIBA basketball, and field hockey.

Through its partnership with CommonSpirit Health as the network’s premiere U.S. brand sponsor, AWSN is already well-aligned with entities that support holistic representation and health in sports. Goldberg, who has long used her platform to advocate for social justice and representation, shared her enthusiasm for the initiative. “The world is finally recognizing the incredible female athletes who have always been here but were not given the exposure they deserved,” Goldberg stated. “Bringing these athletes, teams, and leagues to over 2 billion people is historical.”

The network’s founding team also includes CEO George Chung, who emphasized the critical need for a dedicated space for women’s sports coverage. “Women’s athletics has grown exponentially, and there hasn’t been a single platform committed to showcasing these incredible stories, athletes, and events year-round,” Chung noted.

AWSN’s unique programming spans an impressive range of sports, making it a landmark destination for viewers and fans of women’s sports worldwide. From covering the International Basketball Federation and the Women’s Football Alliance to field hockey leagues and OBOS Damallsvenskan soccer, the network’s lineup reflects the diversity and dynamism of women’s sports.To follow AWSN’s progress and access its live programming, viewers can tune in to their respective streaming platforms or visit AWSN.tv.