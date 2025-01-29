February is bringing a fresh wave of films, classic sitcoms, and compelling documentaries to Netflix, making it the perfect month to celebrate Black excellence on screen. Whether you’re in the mood for nostalgia, drama, or sports-inspired storytelling, the lineup has something for everyone. From Michael Jordan’s legendary turn in Space Jam to the modern romance of Really Love, this month’s selection spans decades of impactful storytelling.

Fans of socially charged movies can revisit Queen & Slim, Lena Waithe’s gripping road film starring Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith, while those looking for inspiration can dive into Supreme Models, a documentary series highlighting Black pioneers in fashion. For television lovers, all six seasons of the beloved sitcom A Different World arrive on February 7, bringing us back to the fictional campus of Hillman College.

Later in the month, Netflix delivers chills with Don’t Let Go, an intense time-bending thriller starring David Oyelowo and Storm Reid. Meanwhile, sports fans can relive the spirit of the Paris Olympics with the new docuseries Court of Gold. And to round out the month, the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will honor the best performances in film and television on February 23, celebrating the standout talent of the past year.

Check out what’s new and Black on Netflix in February.

‘Space Jam’ – (2/1) Michael Jordan leads this beloved live-action/animated classic, where he teams up with Bugs Bunny and the Looney Tunes to take on the villainous Monstars in an out-of-this-world basketball showdown. Blending sports, comedy, and nostalgia, Space Jam remains a cultural touchstone, celebrating Jordan’s legacy both on and off the court.

‘Queen & Slim’ – (2/1) Written by Lena Waithe and directed by Melina Matsoukas, this gripping drama follows Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith as a couple whose first date takes an unexpected turn when a police stop spirals into a nationwide manhunt. Queen & Slim is a powerful and timely film that explores love, survival, and resistance in the face of systemic injustice.

‘Supreme Models’ – (2/6) This documentary series shines a light on Black trailblazers in fashion, from legendary supermodels to emerging icons. Featuring insights from industry insiders, Supreme Models explores the impact and resilience of Black women who have redefined beauty and representation on the runway.

‘A Different World’ [Seasons 1-6] – (2/7) One of the most influential Black sitcoms of all time, A Different World follows a group of students at the fictional Hillman College, a historically Black institution. Starring Jasmine Guy, Kadeem Hardison, and Cree Summer, the series tackled social issues with humor and heart, leaving an enduring legacy on Black television.

‘Uncle Drew’ – (2/9) NBA superstar Kyrie Irving stars in this comedy as the legendary streetballer Uncle Drew, who reunites his old team for one last tournament. With appearances from basketball greats like Shaquille O’Neal and Lisa Leslie, Uncle Drew delivers laughs, heart, and plenty of on-the-court action.

‘Don’t Let Go’ – (2/16) David Oyelowo and Storm Reid star in this mind-bending psychological thriller about a detective who receives phone calls from his recently murdered niece, giving him a chance to rewrite the past and prevent her death. A gripping blend of sci-fi and suspense, Don’t Let Go keeps audiences on the edge of their seats. (L-R)- David Oyelowo stars as Jack Radcliff and Storm Reid as his niece Ashely Radcliff in DONÕT LET GO, opening August 30th, 2019. Credit: Lacey Terrell / Universal Pictures

‘Court of Gold’ (Season 1) – (2/18) This Netflix original docuseries takes a deep dive into the Paris 2024 Olympics, highlighting the triumphs, struggles, and dedication of athletes from around the world. Featuring the journeys of Lebron James, Steph Curry, and more chasing gold, Court of Gold captures the spirit of competition and resilience.