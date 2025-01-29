HomeEntertainment

What’s New And Black On Netflix In February

This month’s content ranges from love stories to Olympic triumphs, proving that Black talent continues to shape entertainment across all genres.
February is bringing a fresh wave of films, classic sitcoms, and compelling documentaries to Netflix, making it the perfect month to celebrate Black excellence on screen. Whether you’re in the mood for nostalgia, drama, or sports-inspired storytelling, the lineup has something for everyone. From Michael Jordan’s legendary turn in Space Jam to the modern romance of Really Love, this month’s selection spans decades of impactful storytelling.

Fans of socially charged movies can revisit Queen & Slim, Lena Waithe’s gripping road film starring Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith, while those looking for inspiration can dive into Supreme Models, a documentary series highlighting Black pioneers in fashion. For television lovers, all six seasons of the beloved sitcom A Different World arrive on February 7, bringing us back to the fictional campus of Hillman College.

Later in the month, Netflix delivers chills with Don’t Let Go, an intense time-bending thriller starring David Oyelowo and Storm Reid. Meanwhile, sports fans can relive the spirit of the Paris Olympics with the new docuseries Court of Gold. And to round out the month, the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will honor the best performances in film and television on February 23, celebrating the standout talent of the past year.

Check out what’s new and Black on Netflix in February.

