Lena Waithe’s ‘Legacy Talk’ Podcast Honors The Stories, Strength And Impact Of Black Women

Courtesy of Lemonada Media

Lena Waithe isn’t aiming only to entertain with her latest project—she’s looking to spark genuine connection, both public and deeply meaningful, about legacy and impact. With her new podcast Legacy Talk, the Emmy-winning creator invites listeners into intimate exchanges with some of the most influential ladies of color in the industry. “These aren’t just interviews,” she says. “They’re conversations—you’re getting a chance to listen in on two Black women really enjoying each other and having a dialogue.”

Produced by Hillman Grad, the series delves into the journeys of iconic figures like Sheryl Lee Ralph, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Debbie Allen. For Waithe, these guests are more than just renowned personalities; they’re individuals who’ve left a profound impact on her life. “These are all women I know and am in community with now,” she explains. “But before I knew them, I was watching them, admiring their work, and being inspired by it.”

This show goes beyond being just a career retrospective; it’s a tribute to the creativity and resilience that drives these remarkable women. The series offers listeners a glimpse into something beyond industry insights, allowing them to connect with these women’s life journeys and understand how experiences shape their artistry.

Preparing for each episode required Waithe to immerse herself deeply in her guests’ work. Ahead of her session with Jada Pinkett Smith, for instance, she revisited films like Set It Off, The Nutty Professor, and others, uncovering fresh perspectives and ideas for the conversation. “I can’t talk about everything because every podcast would be 10 hours,” Waithe states. “But I really wanted to focus on a few projects where I felt there was a theme or something special worth exploring.”

During her one-on-one with Jada, Waithe brought up one of her co-stars in Jason’s Lyric, sparking an emotional response that took both women by surprise. “You never know what bringing up a memory will do for somebody,” she reflects. That moment captures the heart of the series—it’s about tapping into individual histories and witnessing the stories they bring to life, for both speaker and listener.

The partnership between Hillman Grad and Lemonada Media has been seamless, with both teams dedicated to amplifying marginalized voices through storytelling. Waithe expresses her appreciation for the network, saying, “They’ve been fantastic in terms of finding brands and companies that make sense for me and what these conversations are really about.” This collaboration strengthens the show’s goal of preserving narratives and wisdom often overlooked by mainstream platforms.

At its core, the podcast celebrates the power of dialogue and the value of mentorship. Waithe envisions listeners across generations feeling inspired by these exchanges and encourages them to reach out to their own mentors, even if they remain unrecorded. “I’m hoping to inspire people to talk to each other,” she says.

For Waithe, Legacy Talk is a reminder that connecting with our inner selves allows us to create from a place of authenticity. She hopes her listeners will embrace this insight as well. “It’s not just career advice—it’s their stories,” she says. The journeys of these extraordinary women are intimately tied to their creative work, illustrating that legacy isn’t about fame; it’s about the memories we create and the lives we touch along the way.