‘Jason’s Lyric’ Turns 30: See The Cast Then And Now

Released today in 1994, Jason’s Lyric is a timeless drama that captivated audiences with its intense portrayal of love, trauma, and redemption. Set in Houston, Texas, the film tells the story of Jason Alexander, a young man caught between his troubled family and the desire for a peaceful, fulfilling life with his newfound love, Lyric.

Directed by Doug McHenry, the movie explores themes of healing from past wounds, the consequences of violence, and the pursuit of love as a means of escape. With a gripping narrative and standout performances, this movie offered a raw and emotional lens on familial struggles in the face of societal challenges.

Starring Allen Payne and Jada Pinkett Smith as the film’s central characters, Jason’s Lyric as features a star-studded cast that included Bokeem Woodbine, Anthony “Treach” Criss, Eddie Griffin, Suzzanne Douglaus, Lisa Nicole Carson, and Forest Whitaker. Thirty years later, Jason’s Lyric remains a classic in Black cinema, celebrated for its storytelling, performances, and profound emotional depth.

Let’s take a look at the cast of Jason’s Lyric then and now.

Jason Alexander Jason is the film’s central character, the ‘good’ son who shoulders the burden of his family’s struggles. He is responsible, thoughtful, and works hard to protect his mother and brother. However, when he falls in love with Lyric, he finds himself torn between his loyalty to his troubled brother Joshua and his desire to start a new life.

Allen Payne Allen Payne, who portrayed Jason, gave a memorable performance as the conflicted older brother. Post-Jason’s Lyric, Payne built a steady career with key roles in films like New Jack City and series such as The Cosby Show. His most prominent role came as C.J. Payne in Tyler Perry’s hit series House of Payne, a part that he continues to reprise today.

Lyric Lyric is a free-spirited woman with a dream to escape her troubled environment. Initially cold and distant, she slowly opens up to Jason, offering him a vision of a peaceful life far from the violence and chaos around them. Jada Pinkett Smith on set of the film ‘Jason’s Lyric’, 1994. (Photo by Gramercy/Getty Images)

Jada Pinkett Smith Jada Pinkett–now Pinkett Smith–delivered a breakout performance as Lyric. Following Jason’s Lyric, Pinkett Smith rose to stardom with roles in films like The Matrix series and Set It Off. She has since built an impressive career as both an actress and producer, including her popular talk show Red Table Talk, where she tackles various social issues. She’s also known for her philanthropic work and activism. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 18: Jada Pinkett Smith attends the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Annual Gala at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on May 18, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for The Los Angeles LGBT Center)

Joshua Alexander Joshua, Jason’s younger brother, is the film’s ‘bad’ son. He’s reckless, violent, and deeply troubled, plagued by alcoholism and criminal behavior. Despite his flaws, there is an underlying love for his family, which makes his descent into a life of crime even more heartbreaking. Allen Payne, Jada Pinkett Smith, Bokeem Woodbine, Treach

Bokeem Woodbine Bokeem Woodbine’s portrayal of Joshua was raw and haunting, earning him critical acclaim. After Jason’s Lyric, Woodbine took on diverse roles in both film and television, with standout performances in Dead Presidents and Fargo,for which he received an Emmy nomination. He has continued to build a versatile career in projects like Spider-Man: Homecoming and Queen & Slim. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 12: Bokeem Woodbine arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix’s “The Union” at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on August 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Alonzo “A-1” Alonzo is Lyric’s older brother and a vicious gang leader, known for his violent nature. He has a dangerous influence over Joshua and is a central figure in the movie’s climax, where he lures Joshua into a bank robbery.

Anthony “Treach” Criss Anthony “Treach” Criss, better known as the lead rapper of Naughty by Nature, brought menace to the role of Alonzo. After the film, Treach continued to balance his music and acting careers, appearing in shows like Empire and Law & Order: SVU while still touring, producing music with Naughty by Nature, and starred in the theater adaptation of New Jack City. NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – JUNE 02: Treach attends the Black Music Month Celebration at GRAMMY Museum Experience Prudential Center on June 02, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images)

“Rat” Rat is Jason and Joshua’s close friend and brings humor and light-heartedness to the film. He is loyal to his friends but also aware of the dangerous situations they find themselves in. Allen Payne, Jada Pinkett Smith, Bokeem Woodbine, Treach

Eddie Griffin Eddie Griffin’s comedic timing as Rat was a standout in the movie. Post-Jason’s Lyric, Griffin became a comedy powerhouse, starring in films like Undercover Brother and Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo. He’s also known for his successful stand-up career and has appeared in numerous comedy specials. LAS VEGAS, NV – JUNE 27: Eddie Griffin poses on the gold carpet at the exclusive brand unveiling event of the new SAHARA Las Vegas on June 27, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for SAHARA Las Vegas )

Gloria Alexander Gloria is Jason and Joshua’s mother, a strong and wise woman who tries to keep her family together after the death of her abusive husband. She loves both her sons deeply, despite their differences. Image ref 40081232. Copyright Rex Shutterstock No reproduction without permission. Please see www.rexfeatures.com for more information.

Suzzanne Douglas Suzzanne Douglas, who played Gloria, was a beloved actress known for her elegance and poise. After Jason’s Lyric, she starred in The Parent ‘Hood and took on several roles in films and TV. Douglas continued acting up until her passing in 2021, with her final appearance in Ava DuVernay’s When They See Us. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 20: Suzzanne Douglas attends “When They See Us” World Premiere at The Apollo Theater on May 20, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Marti Marti is Lyric’s co-worker and best friend. Though vain and materialistic, she serves as a confidante to Lyric and provides advice, even if her focus is often on herself and her relationship with Alonzo.

Lisa Nicole Carson Lisa Nicole Carson was a prominent actress in the ’90s, known for her roles in Ally McBeal and ER. After her success, Carson stepped back from the spotlight due to mental health challenges. In recent years, she has spoken openly about her journey and has made a few return appearances to acting. BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 17: Actress Lisa Nicole Carson poses for a portrait for BET’s 2017 American Black Film Festival Honors Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 17, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by J. Countess/WireImage)

“Mad Dog” Alexander Mad Dog is the patriarch of the Alexander family, whose life spirals out of control after returning from Vietnam. Once a loving father, he becomes abusive and destructive, his trauma and alcoholism driving a wedge between him and his family.