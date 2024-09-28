HomeEntertainment

‘Jason’s Lyric’ Turns 30: See The Cast Then And Now

This 1994 classic featured powerful performances and a storyline that still resonates with audiences three decades later.
By Okla Jones ·

Released today in 1994, Jason’s Lyric is a timeless drama that captivated audiences with its intense portrayal of love, trauma, and redemption. Set in Houston, Texas, the film tells the story of Jason Alexander, a young man caught between his troubled family and the desire for a peaceful, fulfilling life with his newfound love, Lyric.

Directed by Doug McHenry, the movie explores themes of healing from past wounds, the consequences of violence, and the pursuit of love as a means of escape. With a gripping narrative and standout performances, this movie offered a raw and emotional lens on familial struggles in the face of societal challenges.

Starring Allen Payne and Jada Pinkett Smith as the film’s central characters, Jason’s Lyric as features a star-studded cast that included Bokeem Woodbine, Anthony “Treach” Criss, Eddie Griffin, Suzzanne Douglaus, Lisa Nicole Carson, and Forest Whitaker. Thirty years later, Jason’s Lyric remains a classic in Black cinema, celebrated for its storytelling, performances, and profound emotional depth.

Let’s take a look at the cast of Jason’s Lyric then and now.

