Cynthia Erivo, Colman Domingo And ‘Abbott Elementary’ Lead Nominations For 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards

The Screen Actors Guild unveiled its 2025 SAG Award nominations today under unprecedented circumstances. Originally scheduled for a live announcement, the event was canceled late Tuesday due to fast-moving wildfires that have ravaged the Pacific Palisades and surrounding areas. In an effort to prioritize safety, the nominees were instead announced via a press release this morning.
This year, the nominees include a significant and inspiring representation of actors and actresses of color across film and television categories. Cynthia Erivo leads the charge with a nomination for Outstanding Female Actor in a Lead Role for her portrayal in Wicked, while Colman Domingo earned a nod in the Outstanding Male Actor in a Lead Role category for his work in Sing Sing. In the supporting categories, Danielle Deadwyler (The Piano Lesson) and Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez) secured nominations for Outstanding Female Actor in a Supporting Role.
On the television front, Abbott Elementary continues to shine, with Quinta Brunson earning a nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series alongside Ayo Edebiri and Liza Colón-Zayas of The Bear. The series also landed a nomination for Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series.
This ceremony, streaming globally on Netflix for the first time, will take place on February 23 at the Shrine Auditorium, with Kristen Bell hosting. Among the highlights of the evening will be the presentation of the prestigious Life Achievement Award to Jane Fonda.
The SAG Awards remain a critical precursor for the Oscars, often setting the tone for the season ahead. Take a look at the full list of nominees.
Best Motion Picture Ensemble
A Complete Unknown
Anora
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
Best Male Actor in a Leading Role, Motion Picture
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Daniel Craig, Queer
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Best Female Actor in a Leading Role, Motion Picture
Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance
Best Male Actor in a Supporting Role, Motion Picture
Jonathan Bailey, Wicked
Yura Borisov, Anora
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role, Motion Picture
Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl
Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
Best Ensemble in a Drama Series
Bridgerton
The Day of the Jackal
The Diplomat
Shōgun
Slow Horses
Best Female Actor in a Drama Series
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Nicola Coughlan, Bridgerton
Allison Janney, The Diplomat
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Anna Sawai, Shōgun
Best Male Actor in a Drama Series
Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun
Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
Best Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Male Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Colin Farrell, The Penguin
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Kevin Kline, Disclaimer
Andrew Scott, Ripley
Best Female Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Kathy Bates, The Great Lillian Hall
Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Best Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series
The Boys
Fallout
House of the Dragon
The Penguin
Shōgun
Best Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Deadpool & Wolverine
Dune: Part Two
The Fall Guy
Gladiator II
Wicked