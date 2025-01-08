Cynthia Erivo, Colman Domingo And ‘Abbott Elementary’ Lead Nominations For 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards

The Screen Actors Guild unveiled its 2025 SAG Award nominations today under unprecedented circumstances. Originally scheduled for a live announcement, the event was canceled late Tuesday due to fast-moving wildfires that have ravaged the Pacific Palisades and surrounding areas. In an effort to prioritize safety, the nominees were instead announced via a press release this morning.

This year, the nominees include a significant and inspiring representation of actors and actresses of color across film and television categories. Cynthia Erivo leads the charge with a nomination for Outstanding Female Actor in a Lead Role for her portrayal in Wicked, while Colman Domingo earned a nod in the Outstanding Male Actor in a Lead Role category for his work in Sing Sing. In the supporting categories, Danielle Deadwyler (The Piano Lesson) and Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez) secured nominations for Outstanding Female Actor in a Supporting Role.

On the television front, Abbott Elementary continues to shine, with Quinta Brunson earning a nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series alongside Ayo Edebiri and Liza Colón-Zayas of The Bear. The series also landed a nomination for Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

This ceremony, streaming globally on Netflix for the first time, will take place on February 23 at the Shrine Auditorium, with Kristen Bell hosting. Among the highlights of the evening will be the presentation of the prestigious Life Achievement Award to Jane Fonda.

The SAG Awards remain a critical precursor for the Oscars, often setting the tone for the season ahead. Take a look at the full list of nominees.

Best Motion Picture Ensemble

A Complete Unknown

Anora

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

Best Male Actor in a Leading Role, Motion Picture

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig, Queer

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Best Female Actor in a Leading Role, Motion Picture

Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Best Male Actor in a Supporting Role, Motion Picture

Jonathan Bailey, Wicked

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role, Motion Picture

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl

Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Best Ensemble in a Drama Series

Bridgerton

The Day of the Jackal

The Diplomat

Shōgun

Slow Horses

Best Female Actor in a Drama Series

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Nicola Coughlan, Bridgerton

Allison Janney, The Diplomat

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Anna Sawai, Shōgun

Best Male Actor in a Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun

Best Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

Best Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Male Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Kevin Kline, Disclaimer

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Best Female Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Kathy Bates, The Great Lillian Hall

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Best Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series

The Boys

Fallout

House of the Dragon

The Penguin

Shōgun

Best Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Deadpool & Wolverine

Dune: Part Two

The Fall Guy

Gladiator II

Wicked