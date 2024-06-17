Here’s Who Won The Night At The 2024 Tony Awards

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 16: Maleah Joi Moon, winner of the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical award for “Hell’s Kitchen”, poses during The 77th Annual Tony Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

The 77th annual Tony Awards took place at New York’s David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center last night, honoring the actors, plays, musicals, and songs that defined Broadway during its 2023/2024 season.

One of the evening’s biggest winners, newcomer Maleah Joi Moon, hit the stage to perform alongside Hell’s Kitchen creator and producer Alicia Keys to perform. Moon saw her breakout in 2024 starring as “Ali” in the musical loosely based on Keys’ childhood, which was nominated across 13 categories this year.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 16: Alicia Keys and Maleah Joi Moon perform onstage during the The 77th Annual Tony Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Moon took home her first Tony for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, which was just one of several trophies that went out to Black actors and behind-the-scenes creatives this year after a banner season on Broadway.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 16: Kara Young poses with the Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play award for “Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch” during the The 77th Annual Tony Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Take a look at more of this year’s Tony Award winners below:

Maleah Joi Moon – BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE IN A MUSICAL Hell’s Kitchen NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 16: Maleah Joi Moon, winner of the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical award for “Hell’s Kitchen” poses with the 77th Annual Tony Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Kara Young – BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A FEATURED ROLE IN A PLAY Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 16: Kara Young, winner of the Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play award for “Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp through the Cotton Patch,” poses in the 77th Annual Tony Awards Press Room at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

DeDe Ayite – BEST COSTUME DESIGN OF A PLAY Jaja’s African Hair Braiding NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 16: Dede Ayite with the Best Costume Design of a Play award for “Jaja’s African Hair Braiding” at the 77th Annual Tony Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Nikiya Mathis – SPECIAL TONY AWARD Mathis was awarded the special honor as a hair and wig designer for Jaja’s African Hair Braiding. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 16: Honoree Nikiya Mathis, recipient of a Special Tony Award, poses in the 77th Annual Tony Awards Press Room at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Colleen Jennings-Roggensack – TONY HONORS FOR EXCELLENCE IN THE THEATRE The executive director of ASU Gammage and vice president for cultural affairs at ASU as awarded for her decades of work toward making theatre more inclusive. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 16: (L-R) Colleen Jennings-Roggensack and Kelsey Jennings Roggensack attend the 77th Annual Tony Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Kecia Lewis – BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A FEATURED ROLE IN A MUSICAL Hell’s Kitchen NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 16: Kecia Lewis poses with her award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical for “Hell’s Kitchen” at the 77th Annual Tony Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)