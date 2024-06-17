HomeEntertainment

Here's Who Won The Night At The 2024 Tony Awards

From "Hell's Kitchen" to "Jaja's African Hair Braiding," 2024 saw big wins for Black actors and creatives at the annual celebration of Excellence on Broadway
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 16: Maleah Joi Moon, winner of the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical award for “Hell’s Kitchen”, poses during The 77th Annual Tony Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)
The 77th annual Tony Awards took place at New York’s David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center last night, honoring the actors, plays, musicals, and songs that defined Broadway during its 2023/2024 season.

One of the evening’s biggest winners, newcomer Maleah Joi Moon, hit the stage to perform alongside Hell’s Kitchen creator and producer Alicia Keys to perform. Moon saw her breakout in 2024 starring as “Ali” in the musical loosely based on Keys’ childhood, which was nominated across 13 categories this year.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 16: Alicia Keys and Maleah Joi Moon perform onstage during the The 77th Annual Tony Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Moon took home her first Tony for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, which was just one of several trophies that went out to Black actors and behind-the-scenes creatives this year after a banner season on Broadway.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 16: Kara Young poses with the Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play award for “Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch” during the The 77th Annual Tony Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

Take a look at more of this year’s Tony Award winners below:

