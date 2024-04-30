Alicia Keys’ ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Lead All Nominations For 2024 Tony Awards

Photo Credit: Marc J. Franklin / Hell’s Kitchen

Today, the nominations for the American Theatre Wing’s 77th Annual Antoinette Perry “Tony” Awards were announced from Sofitel New York.

Hell’s Kitchen, the semi-autobiographical story of Alica Keys’ upbringing in Manhattan in the 1990s received a whopping 13 nominations, including Best Book of a Musical, Best Scenic Design of a Musical, Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, and more. Purlie Victorious also earned its fair share of love, with Leslie Odom, Jr. grabbing a nod for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play.

The nominees were selected by an independent committee of 44 theater professionals appointed by the Tony Awards Administration Committee. The 2024 Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing. Marking 77 years of excellence on Broadway, The Antoinette Perry “Tony” Awards are bestowed annually on theater professionals for distinguished achievement.

Hosted by Ariana DeBose, the Tony Awards are produced in collaboration with Tony Award Productions, a joint venture of the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, and White Cherry Entertainment. Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss are showrunners and executive producers for White Cherry Entertainment, and Weiss will serve as director. Jack Sussman is also an executive producer.

The Tony Awards will air LIVE on Sunday, June 16, 2024 from the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City from 8:00-11:00 PM, ET/5:00-8:00 PM, PT on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+. CBS and Pluto TV will present THE TONY AWARDS: ACT ONE, a pre-show of live, exclusive content leading into the official ceremony.

Take a look at the full list of nominees here.