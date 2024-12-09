HomeEntertainment

The Best Black Films Of 2024

With movies like ‘Shirley’ and ‘The Supremes at Earl's All-You-Can-Eat,’ this year’s films pushed boundaries and highlighted the power of representation.
By Okla Jones ·

The past year has been a defining moment for Black cinema, with films that spanned genres, shattered expectations, and captivated audiences worldwide. From the inspirational resilience of Shirley, which brought Shirley Chisholm’s political legacy to Netflix, to the bold biblical reimagining of The Book of Clarence, the diversity of storytelling has been as thrilling as ever. These films have tackled themes of history, identity, redemption, and joy—offering everything from poignant dramas like Rob Peace to crowd-pleasing action in Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

What sets 2024 apart is not just the variety of narratives but also the global resonance of these stories. Tyler Perry’s The Six Triple Eight shed light on a little-known chapter of World War II history, while Nickel Boys brought Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel to vivid life, gripping audiences with its unflinching portrayal of systemic injustice. In theaters, streaming platforms, and living rooms, these films sparked conversations, drew standing ovations, and left indelible marks on the cinematic landscape.

In the past 12 months, filmmakers and actors of color have shown that they are not just participants in the industry but leaders in shaping its future. Whether they made us laugh, cry, or reflect, these films have proven the power of storytelling to connect, inspire, and elevate. Here’s a closer look at the best Black films of 2024 and the unforgettable impact they’ve had.

