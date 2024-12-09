The past year has been a defining moment for Black cinema, with films that spanned genres, shattered expectations, and captivated audiences worldwide. From the inspirational resilience of Shirley, which brought Shirley Chisholm’s political legacy to Netflix, to the bold biblical reimagining of The Book of Clarence, the diversity of storytelling has been as thrilling as ever. These films have tackled themes of history, identity, redemption, and joy—offering everything from poignant dramas like Rob Peace to crowd-pleasing action in Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

What sets 2024 apart is not just the variety of narratives but also the global resonance of these stories. Tyler Perry’s The Six Triple Eight shed light on a little-known chapter of World War II history, while Nickel Boys brought Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel to vivid life, gripping audiences with its unflinching portrayal of systemic injustice. In theaters, streaming platforms, and living rooms, these films sparked conversations, drew standing ovations, and left indelible marks on the cinematic landscape.

In the past 12 months, filmmakers and actors of color have shown that they are not just participants in the industry but leaders in shaping its future. Whether they made us laugh, cry, or reflect, these films have proven the power of storytelling to connect, inspire, and elevate. Here’s a closer look at the best Black films of 2024 and the unforgettable impact they’ve had.

The Book of Clarence Released theatrically on January 12, 2024, The Book of Clarence is a bold and imaginative comedy-drama by Jeymes Samuel. Starring LaKeith Stanfield as Clarence, the film reimagines biblical history through the eyes of a Jerusalem man seeking fame and fortune. The movie’s sharp humor and layered storytelling explore themes of faith and ambition in a way that feels both fresh and provocative. Samuel’s unique direction and Stanfield’s dynamic performance make this a standout start to the year.

Bob Marley: One Love Premiering in theaters on February 14, 2024, Bob Marley: One Love is a heartfelt tribute to the reggae legend, directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green. Kingsley Ben-Adir delivers a compelling portrayal of Marley, capturing his revolutionary spirit and the personal struggles that shaped his music. With powerful performance from Lashana Lynch and a deep focus on Marley’s message of unity, the film offers an engaging portrait of his enduring impact. Kingsley Ben-Adir as “Bob Marley” and Lashana Lynch as “Rita Marley” in Bob Marley: One Love from Paramount Pictures.

Shirley Debuting on Netflix on March 22, 2024, Shirley brings to life the inspiring journey of Shirley Chisholm, the first Black woman in Congress and a trailblazing presidential candidate. Regina King shines as Chisholm, embodying her determination and resilience with grace. Directed by John Ridley, the film blends historical significance with a deeply human story, offering an empowering narrative about breaking barriers.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die In theaters June 14, 2024, Bad Boys: Ride or Die revitalizes the action-comedy franchise with a blend of explosive set pieces and heartfelt character moments. Will Smith and Martin Lawrence return as the iconic duo, delivering both humor and emotional depth. Directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the film explores themes of brotherhood and legacy while keeping the adrenaline high, making it an exhilarating summer hit. Will Smith and Martin Lawrence star in Columbia Pictures BAD BOYS: RIDE OR DIE. Photo by: Frank Masi

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F Eddie Murphy steps back into Axel Foley’s shoes in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, released on Netflix on July 3, 2024. Packed with callbacks to the original trilogy, the film balances nostalgia with modern twists, showcasing Murphy’s comedic timing. While not as groundbreaking as its predecessors, the movie delivers enough charm and action to please longtime fans.

The Deliverance Released theatrically on August 9, 2024, The Deliverance is a gripping supernatural thriller from Lee Daniels. Andra Day leads a powerhouse cast in this story of a family confronting sinister forces in their new home. The film’s atmospheric tension and emotional stakes make for a chilling and compelling watch, blending horror with family drama.

Rob Peace Streaming on Apple TV+ as of September 15, 2024, Rob Peace tells the true story of Robert Peace, a Yale graduate torn between two worlds. Directed by Chiwetel Ejiofor, the film offers a moving exploration of identity, privilege, and systemic challenges. It’s an emotionally rich story brought to life by powerful performances and thoughtful storytelling.

Rebel Ridge Premiering on Netflix on October 20, 2024, Rebel Ridge is a taut thriller directed by Jeremy Saulnier. John Boyega anchors the film with an intense performance as a Marine veteran uncovering corruption in a small town. With high-stakes action and sharp social commentary, this is a gripping exploration of justice and morality.

The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat Premiering on Hulu November 10, 2024, The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat is a tender adaptation of Edward Kelsey Moore’s beloved novel. Directed by Tina Mabry, the film has an ensemble cast that features Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Sanaa Lathan, Uzo Aduba, Mekhi Phifer, Julian McMahon, Vondie Curtis-Hall, and Russell Hornsby. The movie also celebrates friendship, resilience, and community through the lives of three lifelong friends. Warm, heartfelt, and beautifully acted, it’s a feel-good story with emotional depth.

The Wild Robot The Wild Robot, an animated feature released in theaters on December 5, 2024, brings Peter Brown’s novel to life with stunning visuals and a touching story. Following a robot’s journey to coexist in the wilderness, the film captivates with its environmental themes and emotional storytelling. It’s a visually breathtaking and heartwarming tale that resonates with audiences of all ages.

Exhibiting Forgiveness Released theatrically on October 18, 2024, Exhibiting Forgiveness marks the feature directorial debut of acclaimed visual artist Titus Kaphar. The film delves into the complexities of generational trauma and reconciliation, following Tarrell (André Holland), a successful painter whose life is disrupted by the unexpected return of his estranged father, La’Ron (John Earl Jelks), a recovering addict seeking forgiveness. Kaphar’s direction seamlessly integrates his artistic sensibilities, using visual storytelling to explore deep emotional landscapes. Holland’s nuanced performance captures the internal struggle between resentment and the desire for healing, while Jelks brings a poignant depth to La’Ron’s quest for redemption. The film’s layered narrative and compelling character dynamics offer a profound meditation on the challenges of forgiveness and the enduring impact of familial bonds.

The Piano Lesson Released in select theaters on November 8, 2024, and streaming on Netflix on November 22, The Piano Lesson is Malcolm Washington’s stirring adaptation of August Wilson’s play. Starring John David Washington and Danielle Deadwyler as siblings clashing over a family heirloom, the film explores legacy and identity with emotional depth. Samuel L. Jackson anchors the story as their uncle, bringing gravitas to the tension-filled drama. With evocative visuals and standout performances, this adaptation is a powerful homage to Wilson’s timeless work.

The Six Triple Eight Released on Amazon Prime Video on December 30, 2024, The Six Triple Eight tells the remarkable story of the only all-Black, all-female battalion during World War II. Tyler Perry’s direction highlights the bravery and resilience of these women, creating a moving and inspiring historical drama. It’s a long-overdue tribute to unsung heroes brought to life with care and authenticity.