The Best Event Looks Of The Week

From Nordstrom's Black Business Month Kick Off to Topicals Sealed Launch Party, these stylish individuals graced the scene this week.
By Kerane Marcellus ·

Dressing up for an event can be daunting, but this week’s individuals showed us how to get it done. At the Topicals Sealed launch party in New York City, fashionable friends spilled into the space in outfits ranging from brands like Christopher John Rogers to Sunni Sunni. Some looks gave more casual street style vibes with baggy pants and fitted caps, while others were dressier, like Ash Forde’s pink ensemble by Area.  

Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union stunned at the FWRD event honoring the retired basketball player who was just inducted into the Hall of Fame. His low-cut tank top by Intimissimi, black Bottega Veneta trousers, and chunky loafers made him look like the cool dad we all suspect he is. By his side, Union opted for a short, black dress by Coperni featuring  a spin on the sweetheart neckline.

Nordstrom threw a Black Business Month Kickoff party this week, and the looks did not disappoint. From ‘fits like Nana Agyemang’s satin short sleeve dress to Yaminah Mayo wearing a red structural dress from Head Of State

The head-turning looks from this week are full of inspiration for your next event. Keep scrolling to see what pairings you might want to recreate with pieces from your own wardrobe. 

