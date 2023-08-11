The Best Event Looks Of The Week

Getty Images

Dressing up for an event can be daunting, but this week’s individuals showed us how to get it done. At the Topicals Sealed launch party in New York City, fashionable friends spilled into the space in outfits ranging from brands like Christopher John Rogers to Sunni Sunni. Some looks gave more casual street style vibes with baggy pants and fitted caps, while others were dressier, like Ash Forde’s pink ensemble by Area.

Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union stunned at the FWRD event honoring the retired basketball player who was just inducted into the Hall of Fame. His low-cut tank top by Intimissimi, black Bottega Veneta trousers, and chunky loafers made him look like the cool dad we all suspect he is. By his side, Union opted for a short, black dress by Coperni featuring a spin on the sweetheart neckline.

Nordstrom threw a Black Business Month Kickoff party this week, and the looks did not disappoint. From ‘fits like Nana Agyemang’s satin short sleeve dress to Yaminah Mayo wearing a red structural dress from Head Of State.

The head-turning looks from this week are full of inspiration for your next event. Keep scrolling to see what pairings you might want to recreate with pieces from your own wardrobe.

01 Dwyane Wade And Gabrielle Union At FWRD Hall Of Fame HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 06: (L-R) Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade attend the Hall Of Fame Induction Celebration for Dwyane Wade at Chateau Marmont’s Bar Marmont on August 06, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for FWRD)

02 Yaminah Mayo And Ajani Russell At The Nordstrom Black Business Month Kickoff Celebration BFA BFA

03 Patti Roberts And Angelique Miles At The Nordstrom Black Business Month Kickoff Celebration BFA BFA

04 Nana Agyemang At The Nordstrom Black Business Month Kickoff Celebration BFA BFA

05 Ashley Cimone Leslie And Moya Annece At The Nordstrom Black Business Month Kickoff Celebration BFA BFA

06 Sofiyat Ibrahim At The Nordstrom Black Business Month Kickoff Celebration BFA BFA

07 Yolande Macon And Sigourney Bailey At TheNordstrom Black Business Month Kickoff Celebration BFA BFA

08 Karissa Mitchell And Toni Renee At The Topicals Sealed NY Launch Party Topicals Topicals

09 Uyi Omorogbe And Gabriel Ruja At The Topicals Sealed NY Launch Party Topicals Topicals

10 Ash Forde At The Topicals Sealed NY Launch Party Topicals Topicals

11 Sean Garrett And Olamide Olowe At The Topicals Sealed NY Launch Party Topicals Topicals

12 Kalysse Anthony At The Topicals Sealed NY Launch Party Topicals Topicals

13 Taylor Thompkins At The Topicals Sealed NY Launch Party Topicals Topicals

14 Cortne Bonilla At The Metier London Dinner Metier London Metier London