The Best Event Looks Of The Week

Dressing up for an event can be daunting, but this week’s individuals showed us how to get it done. At the Topicals Sealed launch party in New York City, fashionable friends spilled into the space in outfits ranging from brands like Christopher John Rogers to Sunni Sunni. Some looks gave more casual street style vibes with baggy pants and fitted caps, while others were dressier, like Ash Forde’s pink ensemble by Area.
Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union stunned at the FWRD event honoring the retired basketball player who was just inducted into the Hall of Fame. His low-cut tank top by Intimissimi, black Bottega Veneta trousers, and chunky loafers made him look like the cool dad we all suspect he is. By his side, Union opted for a short, black dress by Coperni featuring a spin on the sweetheart neckline.
Nordstrom threw a Black Business Month Kickoff party this week, and the looks did not disappoint. From ‘fits like Nana Agyemang’s satin short sleeve dress to Yaminah Mayo wearing a red structural dress from Head Of State.
The head-turning looks from this week are full of inspiration for your next event. Keep scrolling to see what pairings you might want to recreate with pieces from your own wardrobe.
01
Dwyane Wade And Gabrielle Union At FWRD Hall Of Fame
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 06: (L-R) Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade attend the Hall Of Fame Induction Celebration for Dwyane Wade at Chateau Marmont’s Bar Marmont on August 06, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for FWRD)
02
Yaminah Mayo And Ajani Russell At The Nordstrom Black Business Month Kickoff Celebration
BFA
BFA
03
Patti Roberts And Angelique Miles At The Nordstrom Black Business Month Kickoff Celebration
BFA
BFA
04
Nana Agyemang At The Nordstrom Black Business Month Kickoff Celebration
BFA
BFA
05
Ashley Cimone Leslie And Moya Annece At The Nordstrom Black Business Month Kickoff Celebration
BFA
BFA
06
Sofiyat Ibrahim At The Nordstrom Black Business Month Kickoff Celebration
BFA
BFA
07
Yolande Macon And Sigourney Bailey At TheNordstrom Black Business Month Kickoff Celebration
BFA
BFA
08
Karissa Mitchell And Toni Renee At The Topicals Sealed NY Launch Party
Topicals
Topicals
09
Uyi Omorogbe And Gabriel Ruja At The Topicals Sealed NY Launch Party
Topicals
Topicals
10
Ash Forde At The Topicals Sealed NY Launch Party
Topicals
Topicals
11
Sean Garrett And Olamide Olowe At The Topicals Sealed NY Launch Party
Topicals
Topicals
12
Kalysse Anthony At The Topicals Sealed NY Launch Party
Topicals
Topicals
13
Taylor Thompkins At The Topicals Sealed NY Launch Party