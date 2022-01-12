7 Things You Should Know About The ‘Youngest Black Woman Entrepreneur To Raise Over $2 Million In Funding’

Ever wondered what it’s like to be a successful 24-year-old serial beauty entrepreneur? Just ask Olamide Olowe, who is one of the two masterminds behind a unique new skincare company that’s changing the lives of people around the world one revolutionary product at a time.

During an enlightening conversation presented by Goldman Sachs One Million Black Women, Olowe recently lent her expertise and shared lessons learned thus far on her inspiring journey at the ESSENCE + GU Entrepreneur Summit, The Bossed Up Edition.



As we embark on yet another year of celebrating and supporting Black women making major moves, here are a few quick facts you should know about Olamide Olowe and the Topicals skincare line.

01 She’s A Boss She is the CEO and co-founder of Topicals, a skincare company transforming the way people feel about skin through effective products and mental health advocacy. Photo Credit: @olamideaolowe Instagram 02 She’s A History-Maker In August of 2020, she became the youngest Black woman entrepreneur to raise over $2 million, having raised $2.6M in funding for her business at age 23. Photo Credit: @topicals Instagram 03 She has an inspiring backstory She co-launched Topicals with a goal of creating safe, effective products for all skin tones after spending much of her childhood coping with chronic skin conditions like hyperpigmentation and post barbae folliculitis. Photo Credit: @olamideaolowe Instagram 04 The Topicals brand is Sephora-approved In March 2021, the Topicals brand launched in Sephora and sold out in 48 hours. Photo Credit: @topicals Instagram 05 Higher education was a major part of her entrepreneurial journey Olamide is a proud graduate of UCLA, where she obtained her B.A. in Political Science & Entrepreneurship. Photo Credit: @olamideaolowe Instagram 06 At Topicals, inclusion is the name of the game Topicals ads are among some of the most inclusive you’ll see in and outside of today’s beauty industry. Photo Credit: @olamideaolowe Instagram 07 She’s not even 30 yet and has already made Forbes Olamide is featured on the coveted Forbes 30 Under 30 list for 2022. Photo Credit: @olamideaolowe Instagram