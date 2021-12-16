Loading the player…

The 2021 ESSENCE + GU Entrepreneur Summit was filled with diverse conversations, endless gems and even a show-stopping musical performance.



The upbeat spirit and energy from this year’s event host, entrepreneur & reality star Melody Holt, set the tone for the 2-hour digital experience, as some of the most brilliant minds in business joined us to share their experiences, advice and feedback fellow for aspiring, rising and established entrepreneurs. We also joined event sponsor Goldman Sachs One Million Black Women in celebrating nine amazing Black women entrepreneurs who have raised over $1 million in funding for their businesses.

The event kicked off with our esteemed lineup of speakers bringing their A-game. Choreographer Aliya Janell, Art Entrepreneur Mashonda Tifrere, Entertainer Sevyn Streeter and Event Producer Brittney Escovedo delivered pointed tips & shared relatable stories about what it’s really like to build a business from the ground up as Black women in today’s world in an engaging chat with a little help from presenting sponsor Coca-Cola®.

Shortly after, Serial Entrepreneur Mychel “Snoop” Dillard, Universe Contemporary CEO Lady Phe0nix and City Girl Savings Founder Raya Reaves shared their thoughts on how to leverage entrepreneurship to build generational wealth. And we couldn’t get enough of all the tangible resources provided by 1863 Ventures Founder Melissa Bradley and Topicals Founder Olamide Olowe as they dived deep into a conversation about how to make your business more attractive to investors.

The second half of the program brought an enlightening discussion with former Combs Enterprises President & current CEO of Lobos 1707 Tequila & Mezcal Dia Simms, who joined CEO of Goals Media Group Aubrey Flynn to get to the real of how you can transition from working a traditional 9 to 5 to becoming a successful entrepreneur. Plus, Social Media Strategist Ashley Ann, along with EveryStylishGirl CEO Nana Agyemang, kept it honest & efficient while speaking no the dos and don’t’s of navigating social media as an entrepreneur.

Closing out with an electrifying performance, Sevyn Streeter lit the stage on fire to the tune of some of her biggest hits, including Before I Do and It Won’t Stop. To see everything you missed at the ESSENCE + GU Entrepreneur Summit, check out the video above.

The ESSENCE + GU Entrepreneur Summit is presented by Coca-Cola ® and sponsored by Goldman Sachs One Million Black Women.