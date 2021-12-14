Loading the player…

The 2021 ESSENCE + GU Entrepreneur Summit, The Bossed Up Edition presented by Coca-Cola is just around the corner! This year, we’ve tapped one of your faves to help bring this very special virtual experience to life.

If you’ve tuned in to any season of the Love & Marriage Huntsville reality series, then you already know that Melody Holt is a woman about her business. In addition to her role as a starring cast member and producer of the series, Melody is a seasoned entrepreneur and businesswoman. To date, she is the mastermind behind the MBrace Beauty Brand, the Holt Preservation Academy and the forthcoming Seventh Avenue Skincare line. In 2020, she launched her latest venture, Masterclass With Melody, which she describes as “a five-week training course that teaches participants how to launch and build their very own property preservation business.”



Melody will be on deck as our official host for the ESSENCE + GU Entrepreneur Summit as we close out 2021 by equipping all of you aspiring, rising or established entrepreneurs out there with everything you need to know to take your business to the next level and beyond in 2022.



Be sure to tune in to ESSENCE Studios, ESSENCE.com or the ESSENCE Facebook page on Wednesday, December 15 beginning at 6PM EST. For more information and to register for free, visit our official website at https://www.essence.com/entrepreneursummit2021/.