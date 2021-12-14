There’s no better way to usher in your new year than to get your professional life in order and if you’re an aspiring, rising or established business owner, the 2021 ESSENCE + GU Entrepreneur Summit is just for you.
Streaming from ESSENCE Studios, ESSENCE.com and the ESSENCE Facebook page on Wednesday, December 15 beginning at 6PM EST, this year-end virtual experience will answer all of your questions about the entrepreneur journey at every stage. From our fabulous host Melody Holt, to our plethora of dynamic speakers like Dia Simms, Mashonda Tifrere, Aliya Janell, Aubrey Flynn and many others, there’s so much in store that you most certainly won’t want to miss.
Keep scrolling below to check out the full lineup of speakers. For more information and to register for free, visit https://www.essence.com/entrepreneursummit2021/.
01
Melody Holt
Host, Entrepreneur, Author + Producer of “Love & Marriage Huntsville”
02
Dia Simms
CEO of Lobos 1707 Tequila & Mezcal
03
Nana Agyemang
Multimedia Journalist & CEO/Founder of EveryStylishGirl
04
Aliya Janell
Founder of Queens N’ Lettos
05
Lashawn Dreher
Marketing Strategist & BLKWOMENHUSTLE Founder
06
Lady Phe0nix
Founder/CEO of Universe Contemporary
07
Mashonda Tifrere ESSENCE Entrepreneur Summit
Author, Art Curator & Songwriter
Mashonda Tifrere
08
Aubrey Flynn
CEO of Goals Media Group
09
Sierra Nicole
Entrepreneur/Influencer & Founder of The Stay-At-Home Millionaire™
10
Ashley Ann
Biz Builder & Social Media Strategist
11
Sevyn Streeter
Singer & Songwriter
12
Mychel “Snoop” Dillard
Serial Entrepreneur & Restaurateur
13
Gia Peppers
On-Air Talent, Journalist
14
Brittney Escovedo
Philanthropist & Founder of Beyond 8
15
Sybil Clark Amuti
Founder & Host, The Great Girlfriends
16
Raya Reaves
Founder and Financial Coach of City Girl Savings
17
Jasmine Browley
ESSENCE®, Money & Careers Writer
