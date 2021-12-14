Loading the player…

There’s no better way to usher in your new year than to get your professional life in order and if you’re an aspiring, rising or established business owner, the 2021 ESSENCE + GU Entrepreneur Summit is just for you.



Streaming from ESSENCE Studios, ESSENCE.com and the ESSENCE Facebook page on Wednesday, December 15 beginning at 6PM EST, this year-end virtual experience will answer all of your questions about the entrepreneur journey at every stage. From our fabulous host Melody Holt, to our plethora of dynamic speakers like Dia Simms, Mashonda Tifrere, Aliya Janell, Aubrey Flynn and many others, there’s so much in store that you most certainly won’t want to miss.



Keep scrolling below to check out the full lineup of speakers. For more information and to register for free, visit https://www.essence.com/entrepreneursummit2021/.

01 Melody Holt Host, Entrepreneur, Author + Producer of “Love & Marriage Huntsville” 02 Dia Simms CEO of Lobos 1707 Tequila & Mezcal 03 Nana Agyemang Multimedia Journalist & CEO/Founder of EveryStylishGirl 04 Aliya Janell Founder of Queens N’ Lettos 05 Lashawn Dreher Marketing Strategist & BLKWOMENHUSTLE Founder 06 Lady Phe0nix Founder/CEO of Universe Contemporary 07 Mashonda Tifrere ESSENCE Entrepreneur Summit Author, Art Curator & Songwriter Mashonda Tifrere 08 Aubrey Flynn CEO of Goals Media Group 09 Sierra Nicole Entrepreneur/Influencer & Founder of The Stay-At-Home Millionaire™ 10 Ashley Ann Biz Builder & Social Media Strategist 11 Sevyn Streeter Singer & Songwriter 12 Mychel “Snoop” Dillard Serial Entrepreneur & Restaurateur 13 Gia Peppers On-Air Talent, Journalist 14 Brittney Escovedo Philanthropist & Founder of Beyond 8 15 Sybil Clark Amuti Founder & Host, The Great Girlfriends 16 Raya Reaves Founder and Financial Coach of City Girl Savings 17 Jasmine Browley ESSENCE®, Money & Careers Writer