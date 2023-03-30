EveryStylishGirl Celebrates 35 Women Who Are Changing The Fashion Game

BFA / Bre Johnson

As Women’s History Month comes to a close, EveryStylishGirl threw a massive celebration to honor the 35 under 35 who are “paving the way in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and media.” Last night, March 29th, at the ever so stylish The Standard (East Village location) hotel, EveryStylishGirl’s 35 Under 35: Making it in Biz Honoree Dinner, sponsored by Patron, commenced. Black women from all different sectors of fashion and business were in attendance to network and uplift one another — all in glamourous outfits, of course. It was a night celebration as honorees and friends alike gave each other their flowers, celebrating each other’s wins. Nana Agyemang, the founder of EveryStylishGirl, built her business from the ground up in 2016 and has since built not just a brand but a community.

Devine Blacksher, Maricia Josephs, Taylor Roberts

While celebrating women is a year-round habit for EveryStylishGirl, Women’s History Month is a time when they highlight 35 women who are truly breaking barriers in business that have gone above and beyond expectations as leaders and innovators. Agyemang’s mission is to uplift and also propel women of color, specifically Black women, further in their careers in media. She saw there was a hole to be filled with representation and true diversity in media. Last night she showed that it’s filled and overflowing.

Nana Agyemang, Giselle Renee

The dress code was dress to impress, and we must say, we are immensely impressed.

Christy Joseph, Shelcy Joseph

Christy Joseph, Kiana Brooks

D’Shonda Brown

BFA/ Bre Johnson

Here are the 35 fabulous women honored last night linked below.