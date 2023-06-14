Gabrielle Union’s Incredibly Stylish Press Run

Getty

This past week has been exciting for actress Gabrielle Union who has been on quite the press tour promoting her new movie The Perfect Find on Netflix as well as her docs-series, My Journey to 50 on Bet Plus (out June 15, 2023). Union isn’t new to constant interviews and looking perfect for the camera, but her looks this week have been really fun to see. She knows herself and is comfortable with her personal style but is still willing to take risks. Her all-grey Micheal Kors look was the stand-out look of the week, in my opinion. A combination of looks from the brand’s Fall/Winter 23′ collection, the long structured coat and two-piece knit skirt set underneath gave a sexy sophistication like no other. She wore a brown pair of pumps and a huge statement necklace (also from that same Micheal Kors collection) in a light shade of grey to finish off the look.

Her, and longtime stylist Thomas Christos Kikis, prepared a collection of ensembles that were similar in essence, yet each had main character energy. For her Good Morning America look, he styled her in a pink (see Barbiecore is going strong) textured Versace blazer and dress. She exuded confidence and a certain girlboss energy you can only get from wearing bright pink. He styled that look with a pair of warm-toned orange pumps, the perfect complementary color to a hot pink.

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 14: Gabrielle Union is seen arriving ‘The View’ on June 14, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

As the Union family are Prada & Miu Miu ambassadors, of course, there was a Prada look. For her appearance on The View, she wore a brown leather Prada logo embossed cropped tank, with a white sating skirt and, of course, Prada heels and a bag. Other looks of the press run included another Micheal Kors look and a black Brandon Maxwell. Gabrielle Union continues to play with fashion and we just can’t get enough of it.

See through all her gorgeous press run looks this week below.

Wearing Micheal Kors

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 12: Gabrielle Union is seen on June 12, 2023 in New York, New York. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

Wearing Versace

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 13: Gabrielle Union is seen leaving the ‘Good Morning America’ Show on June 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Wearing Brandon Maxwell

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 13: Gabrielle Union attends the grand opening of Q New York, Aston Martin’s first ultra-luxury flagship on June 13, 2023 in New York City. The launch event also saw the North American debut of the DB12, the world’s first super tourer. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Aston Martin)

Wearing Micheal Kors