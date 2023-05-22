EXCLUSIVE: Gabrielle Union Celebrates Family, Wisdom And Heritage In ‘My Journey To 50’ Trailer

PHOTO: Keegan Cheek / BET+

Today, BET+ and Gabrielle Union released the the trailer for My Journey to 50, which sees the talented actress celebrating her 50th trip around the sun with an epic, continental journey through Africa, from the island of Zanzibar to the coast of Ghana to the parks of Namibia and the nightlife of South Africa.

On this journey, she’ll walk the path of her heritage, gain wisdom and shed what no longer works for her while welcoming others to relearn, rediscover and reconnect as we collectively celebrate our most authentic selves.

During the video’s opening montage, Union can be heard saying, “What I needed was to be surrounded by friends and family for my 50th birthday in Africa.” The trailer also shows her enjoying time with locals as well as the people she traveled with, followed by the quote, “I hope that this trip could mean peace and understanding, and joy.”

In addition to this milestone birthday, Union is attached to star in content produced by her production company I’ll Have Another, which was launched in 2018. Those projects include Netflix’s upcoming The Perfect Find opposite Gina Torres and Keith Powers. Union herself also recently served as Executive Producer on A24’s The Inspection, Disney+’s Cheaper By The Dozen and her hit series LA’s Finest for Charter/Spectrum, which premiered in 2019 and was the #1 viewed series on the Spectrum on demand platform.

Take a look at the trailer for My Journey to 50 below.