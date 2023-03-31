Gabrielle Union’s ‘My Journey To 50’ Special To Air On BET+

Courtesy of BET+

BET has announced the upcoming docuseries featuring Gabrielle Union titled My Journey to 50. The two-part special will follow the actress as she travels with her husband Dwyane Wade, family, friends and loved ones on a journey across Africa from the island of Zanzibar to the coast of Ghana to the parks of Namibia and the nightlife of South Africa in celebration of her 50th birthday.

“I’ve always had a lifelong thirst for knowledge. Connecting with the birthplace of civilization and my own ancestry helped me inch closer to my true self,” said Union. “There was no other place I wanted to spend my 50th birthday. It was an experience I’ll never forget and I’m excited for audiences to join me on the journey.”

Courtesy of BET+

Audiences will be able to see Union at her most transparent, as she embarks on a journey that highlights the woman she once was, and honors who she has grown to become. During this series, she’ll walk the path of her heritage, gain wisdom and shed what no longer works for her while welcoming others to relearn, rediscover and reconnect as she celebrates her most authentic self.

“It’s a privilege to have Gabrielle as part of the BET family. We’re delighted to debut one of her first overall deal projects on BET+,” said Scott Mills, President and Chief Executive Officer of BET Media Group. “In this two-part special, Gabrielle takes us on a journey that is both heartfelt and heart-wrenching. We’re honored to bring this story to our audience and to serve as a home for complex black stories that celebrate and give voice to our shared experiences, heritage and culture.”

In addition to Union and her husband, My Journey to 50 will also feature daughter Kaavia James Union Wade, her sister Tracy, her Aunt Katie, mother Theresa, Angie Martinez, and Essence Atkins, among others.

Courtesy of BET+

“Jesse Collins Entertainment has had an amazing working relationship with Gabrielle over the years, so when given the opportunity to document this life-changing moment for her, we were thrilled to come on board,” said Dionne Harmon, President, Jesse Collins Entertainment. “It was an honor to be a part of her milestone birthday and to witness the transformative power of reconnecting with one’s ancestral roots.”

Harmon and Jesse Collins serve as executive producers alongside Union. Madison Merritt, Elaine Metaxas, Sergio Alfaro, Tiffany Mills, Kian Gass, and Erin Beaurem will also executive produce. My Journey to 50 will premiere on BET+ on June 15.