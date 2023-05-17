Gabrielle Union Responds To Critics Of Her Splitting Bills 50/50 With Dwyane Wade In The Cheekiest Way Possible

Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic

If you were wondering what Gabrielle Union thinks about all the unexpected feedback she’s received about splitting her bills with husband Dwyane Wade, the answer seems to be, not much.

The actress and entrepreneur poked fun at the criticism the couple has received for their financial arrangement, posting a video of her sharing a kiss with Wade while the dub of Beyoncé singing “I’m going to see my husband/I’m happy to see my husband” played in the background. The caption? “I love when he matches my energy, 50/50 over here 😉”

She also reposted the clip in her IG stories with the caption, “Love when he meets me half way 😉.”

Sis has jokes.

In case you missed it, Union revealed that she and her famous husband split the finances in their household while balancing the needs of the other households/family members they provide for. She did so in an interview with Noah Callahan-Bever on his Idea Generation series for Bloomberg Originals.

“In this household, we split everything 50/50,” she shared. “But in the other households that each of us have to support, there’s always this gorilla on your back that’s like, ‘You better work! You’re going to sleep in? Somebody might not eat.’ It’s hard. It’s hard to let that go, so I’m working on it.”

People had plenty to say about that, but Union seems like she’s taking all the commentary in stride.

This wasn’t the first time she’s opened up about who pays what bills. While speaking on her first marriage to former NFL player Chris Howard, she paid all the bills and it left her feeling like she was entitled to do whatever she wants. She also felt this way because she claimed Howard was stepping out on their relationship so she decided to do the same.

“I was paying all the bills, I was working my as–off and I felt like that’s what comes [with it],” the actress shared earlier this year on the Armchair Expert podcast. “Like my dad before me, whoever has the most gets to do whatever the hell they want, is what I thought.”

She added, “Part of it was keeping up with his activities. I was like, ‘Oh, that’s what you’re doing? Oh, you’re gonna feel this one.’”

Perhaps that’s why it’s important for she and Wade to work together, as opposed to one party taking care of the other. Whatever inspired the choice, as mentioned before, it certainly works for them.